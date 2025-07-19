MRPL Announces Q1 FY 2025-26 Results

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC and a Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Category I Company, has released its standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter (Q1 FY 2025-26) ended June 30, 2025. The results were approved by the Board of Directors during its 270th meeting held today.

Operational Highlights

MRPL achieved its highest-ever crude processing volume for any April month, reaching 1512 TMT in April 2025, surpassing the previous record of 1481 TMT in April 2022. The company also completed the shutdown of major units in its Phase-2 complex during the quarter.

Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance for Q1 FY 2025-26, with comparative figures for Q1 FY 2024-25, is summarized below:

Revenue from Operations: ₹ 20,988 Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 27,289 Crore)

₹ 20,988 Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 27,289 Crore) Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax: ₹ (403) Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 101 Crore)

₹ (403) Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 101 Crore) Profit/ (Loss) After Tax: ₹ (272) Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 66 Crore)

₹ (272) Crore (Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹ 66 Crore) GRM (Gross Refining Margin): US3.88perbbl( Q1FY2024−25:US3.88perbbl(Q1FY2 024−25:US 4.70 per bbl)

Physical and Financial Performance (Standalone)

Table

Particulars UOM Q1 FY 25-26 Q1 FY 24-25

Throughput (Crude + Others) MMT 3.52 4.35

Revenue From Operations* ₹ in Crore 20,988 27,289

EBIDTA ₹ in Crore 4,767 7,564

PBT ₹ in Crore (403) 101

PAT ₹ in Crore (272) 66

TCI ₹ in Crore (277) 64

*Including exports

Physical and Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Table

ParticularsUOMQ1 FY 25-26Q1 FY 24-25

PAT (Attributable to Owners of the Company) ₹ in Crore (271) 73

TCI (Attributable to Owners of the Company) ₹ in Crore (275) 72

Summary

While MRPL achieved a record for crude processing in April, the financial results for Q1 FY 2025-26 reflect a decrease in revenue and a loss before and after tax compared to the same period last year. The GRM also experienced a decline. The company’s management will likely address these results in further detail during an investor call.