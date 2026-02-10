Father Muller Medical College Hosts Landmark Cochlear Implant CME and Live Surgery Program

Mangaluru: The Department of ENT at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), in collaboration with the Department of Audiology of Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), successfully hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program and live surgery demonstration focused on cochlear implantation on February 6th, 2026. The event marked a significant milestone as the first-ever cochlear implant surgery performed at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH).

The surgical procedure was conducted under the expert guidance and mentorship of Padmashree Prof. Dr. Milind Kirtane, a distinguished and pioneering ENT surgeon renowned for his extensive experience in cochlear implantation. Dr. Kirtane has performed over 4000 implant surgeries across India, establishing himself as a leading figure in the field.

The program commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by Dr. Vinay V Rao, Head of the Department of ENT at FMMC and the organizing chairman of the event. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing knowledge and enlightenment. Presiding over the ceremony were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI); Rev. Dr. Micheal Santhmayor, Administrator of FMMC; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Dr. Anthony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; and other esteemed dignitaries.

Dr. Vinay V Rao extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Dr. Sana Aboobaker, the Organizing Secretary, introduced the chief guest and mentor surgeon, Prof. Dr. Milind V Kirtane. Dr. Kirtane addressed the gathering, commending the institution and the Department of ENT for initiating the cochlear implant program, a first for the institution. He also expressed his appreciation for the management’s benevolent decision to sponsor the cochlear implant for the patient, highlighting their commitment to providing essential medical care. A memento was presented to Dr. Kirtane by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo as a token of gratitude.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo addressed the assembly, underscoring the importance of embracing progress through advancements in otorhinolaryngology. He emphasized that these advancements would enable the institution to better serve those in need and uphold its 145-year-old legacy of compassionate care. Dr. Sana Aboobaker delivered the vote of thanks, formally concluding the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inauguration, Prof. Dr. Kirtane performed a cochlear implant surgery on a 3-year-old child. After the successful surgical implantation, faculty members from the Department of Audiology conducted Neural Response Telemetry (NRT) testing, confirming the proper functioning of the implanted device. The surgery was completed without complications, and the patient was transferred to the postoperative ward in stable condition.

The Department of ENT has expressed its gratitude to the management, the chief guest, and all participants for their contributions to the resounding success of the event. Prof. Cynthia Santumayor, Principal of Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), along with her faculty, attended the CME and closely monitored the live surgical procedure. The collaborative effort between the Departments of ENT and Audiology underscores Father Muller’s commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced care for patients with hearing impairments.