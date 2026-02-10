Father Muller Charitable Institutions Holds Condolence Meet for Dr. Kundapura Sudhakar Shetty

Mangaluru: A profound sense of loss permeated the Father Muller Knowledge Centre AV Hall today as Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) held a condolence meeting to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Kundapura Sudhakar Shetty, a pioneering figure in the institution’s Department of Psychiatry. The assembly, comprising members of the management, faculty, students, and Dr. Shetty’s family, gathered to honor a man whose contributions indelibly shaped mental healthcare in the region.

Dr. K.S. Shetty holds the distinction of being the first psychiatrist to join Father Muller Charitable Institutions, a position he assumed following the establishment of the Psychiatry Ward in 1966. His tenure spanned nearly four decades of unwavering service as a physician, followed by an additional twelve years as a consultant, marking an extended commitment to patient care at Father Muller.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, underscored Dr. Shetty’s pivotal role in the institution’s history during his address. He emphasized that Dr. Shetty’s pioneering spirit was instrumental in securing the Charitable Institute status for Father Muller Medical College (FMMC). Father Lobo lauded Dr. Shetty’s groundbreaking initiative to integrate a psychiatry ward within a general hospital setting, a move that courageously bridged the divide between mental and physical healthcare at the time.

Mr. Prathyush Shetty, the Executive Director of First Neuro Hospital and grandson of the late Dr. Shetty, shared poignant personal anecdotes, offering a glimpse into the family life of the esteemed physician. He movingly recounted childhood memories of accompanying his grandfather on ward rounds, witnessing firsthand the profound dedication Dr. Shetty brought to his profession. He further touched upon Dr. Shetty’s unwavering commitment to service, noting that even as late as 2018, he continued to see patients, maintaining a nominal consultation fee of Rs 10 – a symbolic gesture that exemplified his prioritization of service over financial gain.

The proceedings were thoughtfully facilitated by Dr. Vaishnavi Ballal, Senior Resident in the Department of Psychiatry, who played a key role in organizing the event. Dr. Prithi Jain, Professor in the Department of Anaesthesiology, shared reflections on Dr. Shetty’s clinical acumen and exemplary work ethic.

Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Shetty, acknowledging him as both her mentor and predecessor. She reminisced about the grace and professionalism with which he conducted his rounds, working collaboratively with nursing sisters and staff. Describing him as a “legend,” Dr. Aroor emphasized that Dr. Shetty’s life exemplified discipline and excellence, qualities that should serve as an inspiration for all medical professionals.

The solemn occasion concluded with a floral tribute, as attendees collectively paid their respects to the memory of Dr. Kundapura Sudhakar Shetty. His legacy of dedication, compassion, and pioneering spirit will continue to resonate within Father Muller Charitable Institutions and the broader medical community for generations to come.