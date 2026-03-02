Father Muller Medical College hosts National-level Anatomy CME in Hybrid Mode

Mangaluru: The Department of Anatomy at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) organized a national-level CME titled “Quintessence of Anatomy – From gene to surgery; Relevance of Anatomy in clinical practice” in Hybrid mode, on 28th February 2026 at DM Hall, Central Library Building of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

This CME aimed to explore the evolution and application of anatomical knowledge in medical education, beyond the boundaries of the dissection hall. By integrating anatomy with surgery, advanced imaging, foetal medicine, clinical embryology, and genetics, this CME highlighted the indispensable role of anatomical knowledge in medical practice for the betterment of patient care.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a prayer song, preceding other inaugural rituals. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, presided over the function. The dais was graced by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC, Dr. Venkatesha BM, Vice Dean of FMMC, Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Head of the Department of Anatomy and Organising Chairperson, and Dr. Pallavi, Associate Professor of Anatomy and Organising Secretary.

Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Organising Chairperson, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, delegates, and students. She reinforced the significance of Anatomy in Medical science and Clinical practice. Following the welcome address, the president, along with the other dignitaries, lit the lamp as a mark of divine blessings for the event’s success.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, delivered the presidential address, appreciating the CME title and its relevance. He emphasized the critical role of anatomy in health professional education & research and how this kind of academic event can act as ‘Bridge builders’ to ‘Bridge the gap’ between basic health sciences and clinical practice.

Dr. Pallavi, Organising Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the event’s success.

Dr. Dane Chandy, Associate Professor of Anatomy, and Mr. Kevin Jason, a final-year MBBS student at FMMC, served as the masters of ceremony, ensuring the smooth flow of activities.

The Vitruvian Society (Anatomy student club, FMMC) members were involved as volunteers.

This national-level CME witnessed the enthusiastic participation of delegates in hybrid mode. There were nearly 100 faculty delegates from all nearby medical colleges and also from Bangalore, Mysore, and Kerala. It was also interdisciplinary, as many delegates registered from Homeopathy, Ayurveda, and Research backgrounds. All the MBBS students of FMMC also joined the CME. More than 250 delegates from almost all states across the country, and also from overseas, attended the CME in online mode.

“Quintessence of Anatomy” was enriched with six invaluable knowledge-sharing sessions from distinguished resource persons, followed by an insightful panel discussion on “Evolution of Anatomy teaching; past lessons, present practices, future directions”.

Event Resource person Resource person Moderators Bridging the Gap: From gross anatomy to the imaging suite (8:30-9:25 am) Dr. Ram Shenoy Basti

Professor & Head

Department of Radiodiagnosis, FMMC Dr. Rajanigandha, Prof & Head

Dept. of Anatomy, KMC, Mangalore

Dr. Roshan S, Prof & Head of Anatomy, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences Beyond the Cadaver: Anatomy in the Live Surgical Field. (9:25-10:25 am) Dr. Prathvi Shetty, Professor

Department of General Surgery, FMMC Dr. Swathi, Prof & Head of Anatomy,

K S Hegde Medical Academy

Dr. Qudusia Sulthana, Prof. of Anatomy

High tea (10:25-10:45)
Inaugural ceremony (10:45-11:15 am)

Department of Anatomy

JSS Medical College, Mysore Dr. Suma M P, Professor of Anatomy

BGS Medical College, Nelamangala, Bangalore

Dr. Meera Jacob, Prof & Head of Anatomy

Yenepoya Medical College Mapping the developing human: Sonographic evaluation of Foetal anatomy during pregnancy (12:15-1:15 pm) Dr. Prathima Prabhu, Assoc. Professor of OBG, FMMC

Lunch break (1:15-1:50 pm)

Chief Embryologist

Mitera Hospital

Kottayam, Kerala Dr. Pretty Rathnakar, Professor of Anatomy

K S Hegde Medical Academy Dr. Somesh M S, Professor of Anatomy

FMMC Unlocking Answers: The essential role of Anatomy and Embryology in Foetal autopsy (2:50-3:45 pm) Dr. Shalini S Nayak

Associate Professor

Department of Medical Genetics

Panel discussion: Anatomy Across Eras- "Evolution of Anatomy teaching; past lessons, present practices, future directions" (3:45-4:30 pm)
Dr. Antony Sylvan D'Souza, Prof. of Anatomy & Dean FMMC
Dr. Chandni Gupta, Prof & HOD of Anatomy, KMC Manipal
Dr. Daron Mascarenhas, Asst. Prof of Anatomy, FMMC
Dr. Aishwarya Thampi, PG Resident, YMC
Ms. Melanie Lewis, Final year MBBS student, FMMC
Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Prof & Head

Department of Anatomy, FMMC

This CME was accredited with 2 credit points from the Karnataka Medical Council. The event proceedings were observed by Dr. Sanjaykumar Revankar, Professor of Anatomy from Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Quintessence of Anatomy” was a resounding success, which provided a platform to revisit the core concepts of Anatomy and connect them with modern clinical applications.