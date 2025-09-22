‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer blends cinema and culture setting the stage for thrilling prelude

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming Kannada language pan-India film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ was unveiled on Monday. The power-packed trailer sets the stage for one of the biggest cinematic events of India.

The trailer presents the events that happened before ‘Kantara’ which was released in 2022. While the makers of the film have not revealed much about the film in the trailer, there is a certain kind of intrigue that the makers have maintained even in the trailer. The film also features a new addition to the cast in the form of Gulshan Devaiah, who portrays the character of a ruthless king who wields his power on innocent villagers, and collects huge tax in the form of farm produce from them.

Gulshan’s character unleashes wrath upon villagers when he finds out that the princess of the kingdom is romantically involved with the lead character essayed by Rishab Shetty. The trailer also shows how Panjurli, the demigod, steps in to save the villagers.

The makers took to social media, and shared the trailer as they wrote, “The prologue to the legend, Karnika’s Adi Parva… from us to you. #KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. Presenting #KantaraChapter1Trailer #Kantara #KantaraChapter1onOct2”.

The creative team of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.



