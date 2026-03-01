Fifteenth Graduation Day Ceremony of MBA Batch 2023-25 held at Sahyadri

The 15th Graduation Day Ceremony for the MBA Batch 2023-25 was held on 28th Feb 2026 to honour MBA and PhD holders at Sahyadri College of Engineering & management, Mangaluru. A total of 175 MBA graduates, along with 3 PhD holders, were honoured during the celebration. Dr.Aditya Gupta, COO-Supply Chain Management Centre, IIM Bangalore, was the Chief Guest, while Ms.PreetaSaxena, Head HR Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., was the Guest of Honour alongside Dr. S SInjaganeri, Principal; Dr.SudheerShetty, Vice Principal and Controller of Examination; Dr.ShamanthRai, Dean-Academics; Mr.JagannathChowta, Trustee and Dr. Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA Program.

Dr Vishal Samartha welcomed the guests, graduates, and the leadership team who graced the occasion.

The Graduation Day Ceremony was then declared open by the Chief Guest, Dr.Aditya Gupta. Later, the top 10 rank holders were presented by Dr.SudheerShetty and felicitated by the guests. The first rank holder received a Sahyadri Gold Medal, and the top 3 rank holders received awards, which were the appreciation from Sahyadri Group of Institutions Employees and Students Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, recognising the achievers’ exceptional dedication and performance.

Then, the Ph.D holders who completed their degree in 2025 at Sahyadri Research Centre were honoured too.

Later, Dr.Aditya Gupta addressed the graduates and shared ten life lessons through stories from his own journey, encouraging students to draw meaningful insights from them. He reminded the graduates that neither good times nor bad times last forever, and that success is earned through experience. Emphasizing the importance of both competence and character, he noted that while hard skills build the foundation of a career, soft skills-especially the ability to communicate and convince others-help individual’s rise higher. He further advised students that their personal brand often speaks louder than their voice, urging them to focus on joining organizations that offer learning and growth rather than merely chasing a higher CTC. Highlighting the value of integrity, he stated that loyalty builds trust, and trust ultimately shapes the future. He also reminded the graduates that health is a priceless fortune that must be carefully preserved. Dr. Gupta stressed that the company one keeps greatly influences one’s destiny, encouraging students to surround themselves with people who inspire excellence. He also urged them to acknowledge the sacrifices and kindness of their parents, who play a crucial role in their success. Emphasizing discipline and determination, he remarked that sunrise belongs to early risers. Concluding his address, he encouraged students not merely to exist, but to truly live life with purpose and meaning.

PreetaSaxena, in her address, expressed how honoured she felt to witness the future workforce gathered on the occasion. She remarked that the present era is both interesting and transformative, with organizations increasingly valuing strong problem-solving abilities. She appreciated the Change Leadership Team of Sahyadri for its vision and commitment toward shaping capable professionals. Stressing the importance of adapting to the evolving workplace, she advised students to remain technologically savvy. She also credited the faculty members for their dedicated efforts in nurturing and guiding the students throughout their academic journey. She concluded her address by encouraging the graduates to cultivate three essential qualities for success in life – the courage to take risks, the curiosity to keep learning, and the wisdom to remain grounded. These qualities, she noted, would help them navigate challenges, embrace opportunities, and grow into responsible professionals and individuals.

Principal in his presidential remarks, said, “Don’t forget the unwavering support of parents, the silent strength behind every success you celebrate”. He informed that the doors of Sahyadri are always open and they should step in to share experience, provide internship and placement opportunities and most importantly, attend the Alumni meet held during the last Saturday of every December.

At the end, the MBA graduates were honoured, and Dr.SudheerShetty led the graduates through an oath-takingceremony.



