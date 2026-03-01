Strong response will be given to Israel from Iran, says Shia board on Khamenei’s death

New Delhi: Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, expressed shock and grief after reports emerged that Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, had been killed in joint US‑Israeli airstrikes.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Abbas said, “It is very sad news from Iran that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a joint Israeli‑US strike… The All India Shia Personal Law Board has announced three days of mourning. The US and Israel think they have destroyed Iran after this — it is not true. A strong response will be given to Israel from Iran.”

He urged the community to wear black and said, “Tonight at 8.30 a jalsa will take place, and the effigies of America and Israel will be burnt. I would request people to stand for those people in this difficult time. I urge our nation to support Iran fully.”

“There is a wave of grief around the world over the martyrdom of Khamenei. After ending Khamenei, America and Israel think they have destroyed Iran, but let me tell you, neither Iran has been destroyed nor has Islam,” he added.

The remarks come amid rapidly unfolding developments in the Middle East, where coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel have targeted Iranian leadership and military infrastructure.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US‑Israeli airstrikes, declaring 40 days of national mourning across the country. The airstrikes also killed several of his relatives, including his daughter, grandchild and son‑in‑law, according to reports citing Iranian outlets and international news agencies.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Khamenei had been killed, calling it the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country. Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and framed the strikes as “justice for the people of Iran”.

He also claimed that many Iranian security forces “no longer want to fight” and warned that those seeking immunity should “accept it now or face death later”.

The unfolding conflict has triggered fierce regional tensions, with Tehran vowing retaliation and global powers urging de‑escalation as the situation continues to develop.