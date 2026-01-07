Fighters Jubail Clinch Prestigious B-Human Cup 2026 Title

Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia: The B-Human Cup 2026, Season 3, culminated in a thrilling finale on Friday, January 2, 2026, with Fighters Jubail emerging victorious against Ascent at the Al Falah Day & Night Cricket Ground. The highly anticipated match drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, eager to witness the culmination of the knockout tournament organized by the B-Human Jubail Unit.

Ascent won the toss and elected to field, putting Fighters Jubail in to bat first. Fighters Jubail capitalized on the opportunity, posting a competitive score of 85 runs in their allotted 6 overs. In the second innings, Ascent faced a challenging target of 86 runs, but ultimately fell short, handing the coveted trophy to Fighters Jubail.

Anwar from Fighters Jubail delivered a stellar performance throughout the tournament, earning him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards.

Before the final, the tournament witnessed two compelling semi-final matches. Ascent secured their place in the final by defeating Clusters, while Fighters Jubail triumphed over

Amplitude Avengers in the other semi-final clash.

The B-Human Cup 2026 saw participation from 10 prominent teams and was generously sponsored by Al Muzain and Rakwani Group.

The closing ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Quran by Fawad Ullal, followed by a welcome address by Bashir, President of the Jubail Unit. Saleem Udupi served as the master of ceremonies, inviting esteemed guests to the stage, including Asif Deal (Founder, B-Human), Shareef Bolar (President, B-Human), and other distinguished dignitaries.

The event was graced by the presence of Deepak (GM, Al Muzain), Dr. Arun Rai (CEO, Yenepoya School), Shakeel (CEO, Makhavi), Farooq Ahmed (CEO, Arab Energy), C.R. Aboobacker, Hitesh (Manager, Al Muzain), Mohammed Farooq (CEO, Portway Travels), Mukhtar Noor (MD, Shield Sensor), Shahul Hameed (Trustee – B-Human), Yunus (Trustee – B-Human), and Ansaf (CEO – Unified Inspection Company). The organizing committee expressed its gratitude to the guests by presenting them with commemorative mementos.

Asif Deal, Founder of B-Human, addressed the gathering, highlighting the organization’s mission to provide free services to dialysis patients since its establishment in 2016. B-Human shoulders the treatment and medical expenses of patients in various hospitals across the Mangaluru region of the Dakshina Kannada district, operating on strong humanitarian principles and offering hope to those in need.

Dr. Arun Rai, CEO of Yenepoya School, remarked, “Today, not just cricket teams, but B-Human has also won the hearts of the people,” underscoring the organization’s positive impact on the community.

Mr. Deepak (GM – Al Muzain) and Mr. Shakeel (Makhavi) lauded the success of the event and encouraged continued support for B-Human’s charitable endeavors.

In a special segment of the ceremony, Mohammed Malebettu, Dilawar Hussain, and Heena Firoz Khan were felicitated for their exemplary service during emergencies.

Family-oriented games for women and children, along with complimentary lucky draw coupons, added to the festive atmosphere of the event. B-Human Trustee Yunus concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the B-Human Cup 2026.