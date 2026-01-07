Melbourne: Karaval Konkans Australia Celebrates ‘Ek Natalaanchi Saanz 2025’ with Grandeur

Melbourne: The Konkani-speaking community of Melbourne came together in a vibrant display of faith and culture for ‘Ek Natalaanchi Saanz’, a Christmas celebration hosted by Karaval Konkans Australia (KKA). Held on December 13 at the Epping Community Centre, the event drew over 250 attendees, marking a joyous milestone for the Konkani diaspora.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from KKA President Jane D’Souza, followed by a prayer service. Emcees Reena Veigas and Melissa Monis guided the program with warmth and energy, keeping the audience engaged throughout the celebrations. The event showcased community talent, beginning with a Christmas-themed fancy dress and a heartwarming nativity skit performed by children. A talented choir added a melodic touch with a soulful medley of Konkani and English carols, joined enthusiastically by the congregation.

Chief Guest Lavina Paul of Brighter Path Finance addressed the gathering in both English and Konkani, sharing her personal journey and highlighting the importance of community as a pillar of support. The entertainment segment featured engaging vocal performances, interactive games, a humorous skit, a raffle draw, and a lively American auction.

The beautifully crafted crib, created by Praveen D’Souza, was a central highlight of the evening. The hall and stage decorations, designed by Susana Fernandes of Styled by Zoey, added to the festive ambience, with both teams dedicating their time and resources to create a true Christmas atmosphere.

Guests were treated to authentic “Gavnchen Jevan” (Konkan cuisine) prepared by volunteers and committee members under the guidance of KKA Founder Chairperson Wilson Kalakar. Following the customary grace and ceremonial offering of “Panpodh Udhak” by a community elder, attendees enjoyed a spread of Shiit (Rice),Saar (Dhal), Dukra Maas (Pork Bafat), Kombi Bazeli (Chicken fry), and Keremb (Salad). Kuswar packs prepared during the recently held ‘Mai So Kuswar’ event were also distributed to each family.

The nostalgia of the evening was best captured by a recent migrant from India who remarked, “Maka gavanth alya bari zalay” (I feel as though I am back in my hometown).

A vote of thanks was delivered by KKA Secretary Sandria Rodrigues, acknowledging the generous support of sponsors including the City of Whittlesea, Delivery Centric, Brighter Path Finance, Timberland Group and others. The celebration concluded on a high note with an energetic Baila dance session led by renowned artist Prajoth D’Sa, who kept the crowd dancing to a medley of popular Konkani hits.

For the second consecutive year, KKA successfully hosted this free community event, made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors and supporters. Karaval Konkans Australia remains dedicated to preserving and promoting the Konkani language, culture, and heritage within the Australian diaspora, fostering a strong sense of identity and continuity for future generations.