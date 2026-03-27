Finding the Joy in Weekend Garden Rituals this Spring

Weekend garden rituals can help you enjoy the time away from work in a much more productive manner and make the most of the countdown between Friday night and Monday morning. From enjoying a drink among the greenery to grounding yourself, here are some popular trends.

Engage in Mindful Weeding

Weeding is a major part of gardening, whether you like it or not, and many people see it as a chore to be done. But what if you could actually enjoy the weeding? Instead of treating it like another mindless task to get out of the way, make it fun with something like a cordless weed trimmer for weeding without the effort, and back strain! On the mindfulness side, attach a negative thought to each weed you pull or destroy to mentally eliminate them from your life.

Savor Beverage-Based Weekend Garden Rituals

If you have garden space, then you are lucky! The average person spends between 3 and 5 hours per weekend in their garden, making it the perfect place and time to combine some of your favorite things, such as enjoying various beverages as you go about your weekend:

* Ease into an early Saturday or Sunday morning by sipping tea or coffee in the sun.

* Take time to notice the changes that are slowly occurring in your magical garden.

* Observe the look, feel and sounds of nature, such as birds, blooming all around you.

How About Saturday Seed Sowing?

Seeding the garden is a vital part of cultivating a healthy spring space that flourishes with flowers, shrubs, and vegetables. So, how about some Saturday sowing? If you have a spare hour or so in the morning, there’s no better way to spend it than slowly sowing some seeds across your space. Rather than a chore, this is the beginning of what could soon be a burgeoning bloom that makes your garden the envy of the neighbors this coming spring.

Forage for Indoor Inspirations

As your garden grows throughout the spring and comes alive after a dormant winter, there are many bounties on offer. Of course, nature is best enjoyed in its natural environment, but you can make some strategic cuttings and pruning for some interior inspiration. Spending time doing this will, of course, help your garden grow the way you want. However, you can also take cuttings such as flowering cherry and plum inside to decorate your home for the season of renewal.

Engage Weekend Garden Rituals in a Quiet Spot

Reading in the garden is a popular hobby that many people enjoy, and in the UK, 58% of over-55s enjoy this regularly. Of course, it helps to find a quiet spot that feels comfortable and provides what you need when you want to do something like read or just watch the time go by.

Finding your spot

Finding the right spot depends on what you look for in your garden. If you need quiet seclusion, a spot under a tree at the back of the garden, a pagoda, or even a soft spot for a blanket will do.

Indulging the senses

A garden comes alive in spring as everything in nature begins to emerge from winter. A sensory approach to a garden will help you enjoy it more, so listen, look, and feel what it offers.

The Secret Garden

Much like a beautiful home, a garden is better when it’s shared with loved ones. If you have a favorite spot, it can be enjoyed with others, such as children, or as a little spot just for you.

Brighten Up the Patio and Decking

Crafting a garden space you love and enjoy takes some planning, time, and effort, and many people spend years perfecting their outdoor space. One of the easiest ways of ensuring your garden works for you is by arranging pots and plants the way you want them. An hour or so on a Saturday or Sunday is all it takes. Try rejuvenating dead pots with fresh transplants for a brighter patio or decking space with easy growers such as violas for some striking color.

Attract More Nature to the Garden

One of the biggest joys of cultivating a garden is watching nature flock to it. Birds, bees, and even forest wildlife such as deer are among the greatest benefits to a space. However, it isn’t as easy to attract wildlife as people think, and sometimes they need a little encouragement. So, spending a Sunday morning installing a bird feeder, bee box, or hedgehog hotel isn’t the waste of time some people believe, as it provides a deeper connection to the life in your garden.

Try Grounding Weekend Garden Rituals

Not having access to a garden space is fairly common in some countries, and in the UK, for example, around 22% of people don’t have this luxury. This is a shame since a garden can be an amazing place for experiencing nature in different ways, including grounding yourself:

* Grounding is the ritual of connecting to the earth by walking on soil or grass barefoot.

* It is believed that this helps you feel more connected to nature, especially in spring.

* Some claim that grounding helps relieve stress, anxiety, and even feelings of anger.

Document and Capture Beautiful Moments

With so much hard work, you may want to capture the special moments in your stunning garden. Even if it’s the colors of your newly-bloomed flowers, garden photography can be a very rewarding experience. As a beginner, you may need some tips and techniques for photographing gardens with a DSLR or even your phone. Of course, not everyone is handy with a camera, and a blooming garden can provide inspiration if you can work with a paintbrush.

Summary

Mindful weeding can help you see it as more of a rewarding necessity than a chore to be done, as one of the most satisfying weekend garden rituals you can try. You can also find a quiet spot you love to enjoy your outdoor space, and it is also rewarding to photograph flourishing flowers.

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