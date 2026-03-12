Odisha CM writes to Mamata Banerjee over ‘disrespectful’ treatment of President Murmu ​

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed strong concern over the ‘unfortunate’ and ‘disrespectful’ treatment of President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to West Bengal.​

In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Majhi described the episode as “disturbing” and “inconsistent with constitutional values.” He stated that India’s democratic traditions are built on mutual respect and dignity, where differences of opinion never become differences of heart.​

“The manner in which the Hon’ble President, herself a respected tribal woman, was treated in West Bengal has caused deep pain to many across the country,” wrote Majhi. ​

The Chief Minister noted that the absence of basic courtesies during the President’s visit, particularly at an event involving tribal community members, had caused “deep pain to many across the country.”​

He emphasised that the incident, occurring just before International Women’s Day, had hurt the sentiments of Adivasis, backward classes, and Dalits nationwide.​

Majhi, himself a member of the Santhal community, wrote: “This incident has not only hurt the sentiments of millions of Adivasis, backward classes and Dalits across the country, but has also cast an avoidable shadow on the image of West Bengal, a land known for its culture, civility and respect for democratic institutions.”​

He added that the Santhal community is large, spanning many parts of India, and contributes significantly to the nation’s development. ​

CM Majhi said that, as a member of the Santhal community, he is extremely distressed by this incident. ​

Urging Banerjee to reflect on the matter, Majhi appealed for a gesture of regret to the President and the people of India. Such an act, he said, would reaffirm the shared commitment to democratic norms and the dignity of constitutional offices.​

Notably, President Murmu attended the International Santal Conference in Siliguri, West Bengal, on March 7, but the visit sparked political tension over alleged protocol breaches and her observations on how it was managed.​