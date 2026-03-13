Five die under suspicious circumstances in Bihar’s Saran; hooch tragedy suspected

Patna: Panic has gripped parts of Saran district in Bihar after five persons died under suspicious circumstances since March 11, raising fears of another possible hooch tragedy in the region.

According to officials, two deaths were reported from areas under the Panapur police station, while three others occurred in areas under the Mashrak police station.

The sudden deaths have created anxiety among villagers and raised questions about law and order as well as the effectiveness of the district administration.

The homes of the deceased are filled with grief, and family members have alleged that the victims died after consuming spurious liquor.

Relatives claim that the victims had consumed alcohol shortly before their health deteriorated.

According to family members, the victims complained of diminishing eyesight and severe restlessness — symptoms often associated with suspected spurious liquor consumption.

However, the district administration has refrained from making any definitive statement until official medical reports are received.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior officials from the district administration and police rushed to the affected villages.

The police have taken all five bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Officials said the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem and viscera reports are available.

At present, the police have registered the cases as “suspicious deaths” and launched an investigation.

Following the incident, the police have intensified raids in several areas of Mashrak and Panapur to track down those involved in the illegal liquor trade and production.

Special teams have been formed to dismantle suspected networks supplying spurious liquor in the region.

Authorities have also issued an alert across the district and are closely monitoring suspicious activities to prevent any further incidents.

The Bihar government imposed a ban on the production, trade, consumption and transportation of liquor in April 2016.

However, hooch tragedies continue to be reported from different districts of Bihar.