PM-Kisan has become major social security support for small farmers: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme has emerged as a significant source of social security for marginal farmers across the country, while accusing the Congress party of spreading misinformation about the initiative when it was first launched.

Addressing a public programme in Khanapara in Guwahati, the Prime Minister said, “When the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched, the Congress party spread rumours suggesting that although Prime Minister Modi was providing financial assistance under this scheme, the recipients would have to return the money after the elections. They have become experts at spreading misinformation.”

The Prime Minister added that despite such allegations, the scheme has become a crucial support system for the country’s marginal farmers.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen direct financial support to farmers, Prime Minister Modi said that the latest instalment of the PM-Kisan funds had just been credited to the accounts of millions of farmers across the country.

“Just a little while ago, a message has reached the accounts of millions of farmers that the PM Samman Nidhi has been deposited,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that many of the beneficiaries did not even have bank accounts or mobile phones before 2014, but are now directly receiving financial assistance through the government’s digital and banking infrastructure.

“More than Rs 4.20 lakh crore have been deposited in the accounts of millions of such farmers so far,” he said.

PM Modi also said that over Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme had been transferred to crores of farmers across the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi further announced that many families associated with Assam’s tea gardens have been granted land titles now.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Assam, tea garden workers and farmers across the country.