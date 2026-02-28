Foundation Stone Laid for Udupi Kambala Amidst Prohibitory Orders and Political Undercurrents

Udupi: Despite prohibitory orders issued by the district administration, the foundation stone for the Udupi Kambala was laid today at Survey No. 11/1 of 80 Badagubettu village, under Manipal police station limits. The ceremony, led by Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, drew hundreds of attendees. The land in question, measuring 6.30 acres, is owned by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The event unfolded amidst palpable political rivalry between Congress and BJP leaders. MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, who also presides over the Koti-Chennaya Jodukere Kambala Committee, spearheaded the foundation stone laying ceremony. Eight MLAs from the undivided Dakshina Kannada district were present. A poster for the Kambala event was also unveiled during a subsequent meeting.

This development follows a press release issued by the district administration on Friday, announcing that District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar would lay the foundation stone for the Udupi Kambala on March 4th. This announcement has stirred curiosity among Kambala enthusiasts in both districts, raising questions about the possibility of a second foundation stone ceremony.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner issued prohibitory orders on Friday night, specifically targeting the Youth Empowerment Department’s land in 80 Badagubettu village. Gurme Suresh Shetty has directly accused former Kaup MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake of pressuring the administration to issue the order, alleging it was an attempt to obstruct the Kambala committee’s pre-scheduled foundation ceremony planned for February 28th.

The prohibitory order caused confusion among Kambala enthusiasts within the district. However, despite a strong police presence at the venue, the foundation ceremony proceeded peacefully without any reported incidents. The event saw participation from hundreds of BJP workers, Kambala enthusiasts, and local villagers from both districts.

During the ceremony, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty asserted that all Kambalas conducted on government land within both districts are organized under the leadership of the respective MLAs, citing the Miyar, Moodbidri, and Naringana Kambalas as examples. He appealed for widespread support in organizing the inaugural Udupi Kambala on the 6.30-acre land allocated by the district administration through the Youth Empowerment Department.

Shetty further elaborated on the financial requirements for preparing the hilly terrain for the first Jodukere Kambala in Udupi, estimating a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore. He stated that over Rs 60 lakh has already been spent on various preparatory works. Acknowledging that the maximum government grant for Kambala is limited to Rs 5 lakh, he emphasized the necessity of raising the remaining funds through donations. He urged all parties to refrain from politicizing this traditional folk sport of Tulunadu.

The MLA also clarified that the date for the ceremony was determined after consulting for an auspicious time. He claimed to have repeatedly requested the in-charge minister to avoid creating obstacles at the last moment, alleging that the minister cited pressure from certain leaders. He further stated that Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vinay Kumar Sorake, and Lalaji Mendon serve as honorary presidents of the committee, and the date was fixed after consulting with all parties involved.

Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, who was present at the event, questioned whether the government intended to organize the Kambala itself if it proceeded with laying the foundation stone on March 4th. He highlighted that Kaup MLA was organizing the event with the support of donors and questioned the extent of financial assistance provided by the government for Kambalas. He asserted that government grants are minimal, typically ranging between Rs 2 and 5 lakh, while organizing a single Kambala requires over Rs 2 crore. He criticized the imposition of prohibitory orders on what he deemed a positive event.

Adding weight to the MLA-led Kambala committee, senior Congress leader and State Kambala Association President Aikala Bava Deviprasad Shetty Belapu also attended the event. He announced that the committee had approved three new Kambalas this year, including the Udupi Kambala, which is currently scheduled to be held on April 25th.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha MP Kota Srinivas Poojary released the Kambala poster. MLAs Yashpal Suvarna (Udupi), Kiran Kumar Kodgi (Kundapur), Gururaj Gantihole (Byndoor), Rajesh Nayak (Bantwal), Harish Poonja (Belthangady), and MLC Dr. Dhananjay Sarji were also in attendance.

Other notable figures present included State Kambala Committee President Deviprasad Shetty Belapu, Secretary Vijay Kumar Kanginamane, Treasurer Lokesh Shetty, member Srikanth Bhat Nandalike, former MLA Lalaji Mendon, and BJP leaders Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde and Harikrishna Bantwal.



