Church Leaders Call for Stronger Civic Participation and Constitutional Vigilance at Catholic Council of Karnataka Meet

Bengaluru, February 27: In a significant gathering that blended faith with civic responsibility, the Catholic Council of Karnataka (CCK) convened its Annual General Body Meeting at Subodhana (KROSS), Bengaluru, bringing together around 90 representatives from across the State’s 14 dioceses.

Established in 2009, the Catholic Council of Karnataka serves as a representative body of bishops, priests, religious and lay faithful, focusing on coordinated pastoral and social engagement in Karnataka.

Constitution and Conscience

The central theme of the morning session — “The Church’s Witness to our Constitutional Vision, with reference to Karnataka” — set the tone for a day marked by strong emphasis on democratic values and minority rights.

Delivering the Presidential Address, Archbishop Peter Machado underscored the responsibility of Christians to actively uphold constitutional principles. He urged the community to be at the forefront of safeguarding democratic values and to participate meaningfully in local self-governance.

Justice Michael D’Cunha, addressing the gathering, elaborated on constitutional guarantees for minorities, outlining available legal remedies when rights are violated. He stressed the importance of structured community response in challenging times, suggesting practical initiatives such as peace clubs in educational institutions, formation of legal support cells, awareness campaigns, and collaboration with civil society groups.

Advocate Clifton D’Rozario drew attention to the enduring significance of the Constitution’s Preamble, cautioning against attempts to dilute constitutional safeguards. He offered practical suggestions on preparedness, encouraging informed civic engagement and proactive community organization.

Focus on Grassroots Democracy

The afternoon session shifted focus to local governance, particularly the forthcoming Panchayat, Zilla Parishad and Corporation elections. Discussions highlighted the importance of participation at the grassroots level and the need for structured preparation within dioceses to strengthen democratic involvement.

Speakers emphasized that active engagement in local bodies is not merely a political choice but a civic responsibility, especially in safeguarding pluralism and inclusive development.

Renewed Commitment

The day concluded with the outlining of an action plan aimed at promoting constitutional awareness, legal literacy and coordinated civic participation across Karnataka.

The meeting reflected a broader message: that faith communities, while rooted in spiritual values, can play a constructive role in strengthening democratic institutions and fostering responsible citizenship in contemporary India.

Meticulous Coordination Behind the Scenes

The smooth conduct of the day-long deliberations was widely appreciated by participants. The meeting was meticulously planned and coordinated by Mrs. Clara Fernandes, Secretary of CCK, Regional Secretary, Laity Commission, KRCBC, whose efforts ensured seamless organization, timely sessions and active participation from representatives across dioceses. From communication with members to logistical arrangements and program structuring, her leadership played a key role in the success of the gathering.

By Fr. Arul Selva Kumar

Jt. Secretary, Regional Laity Commission