Founders’ Day Celebrated by All Banks’ Christian Employees Association

Mangaluru: The All Banks’ Christian Employees Association (R), Mangaluru (ABCEA), celebrated Founders’ Day with great fervor and enthusiasm at Don Bosco Hall in Mangaluru. Mr. Marcel M. D’Souza, President of ABCEA, presided over the function, which was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of St. Aloysius College (autonomus) Mangaluru.

During the event, loving tributes were paid to the memories of Late Mr. D.J. Patrao, Late Mr. Edward E. Ferrao, and Late Mr. Vincent L. D’Souza, who played significant roles in shaping the association.

The program also included honoring eminent personalities from the Catholic community, namely Mr. Allen Pereira, Ex- Chairman of Bank of Maharashtra, Mr. Charles Lobo, Ex-Chief of Indian Postal Service, Mrs. Sandra Lorena, Ex-General Manager of Karnataka Bank Ltd., and Mrs. Irene Rebello, District Manager, NULM & Director of MCC Bank Ltd.,They were felicitated with shawls, flower bouquets, and mementos as tokens of appreciation for their contributions.

The evening was filled with entertainment, courtesy of the Kulshekar Gumtam Group, lead by Mr.Anil and Mrs Irene Rebello, which performed a captivating Gumtam show.

Mr. Marcel M. D’Souza delivered the welcome address, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Sunil Menezes, General Manager, MCC Bank Ltd. to express gratitude to all participants, guests, and organizers. Mr. Dolphy Saldanha compered the prigramme.

The event concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing their joy and appreciation for the celebration.