Kundapur: Young Man Dies in Bus-Bike Collision

Kundapur: A 25-year-old man, identified as Sharath, a resident of Sigandhuru, was killed in a road accident on Monday afternoon near Mallari turn, close to Kenchanuru on the Kollur main road. The incident, which falls within the rural police jurisdiction, involved a head-on collision between a private bus and Sharath’s motorcycle.

According to reports, the private bus was en route from Hemmadi to Kollur, while the motorcycle was traveling at high speed from Kollur towards Kundapur. The collision resulted in severe damage to the motorcycle, and Sharath sustained critical injuries, leading to his immediate death at the scene. A fire erupted soon after the collision, causing partial burning of the vehicle.

Inspector Jayaram D. Gowda of Shankaranarayana police station and PSI Prasad Kumar of Kundapur traffic police visited the accident site to conduct investigations.



