Four Arrested in Connection with Stabbing of Fishermen Leader Manju Kola

Udupi: In a significant development, the Malpe Police apprehended four individuals in connection with the stabbing of prominent fishermen leader Manju Kola. The incident, which occurred on the evening of March 3, 2026, near Malpe Beach, prompted a thorough investigation leading to the swift arrest of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amruth Bhandari (22), Pragnesh (22), Puneeth Poojary (24), all residents of Palimaru, and Abhijith (20), a resident of Inna, Karkala. A juvenile, also allegedly involved in the incident, will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 pm when the accused, allegedly forming an unlawful assembly with a shared malicious intent, arrived near the Blue Waves Guest House in a Bolero vehicle. The group is accused of carrying a deadly weapon, a knife.

Preliminary investigations suggest the altercation stemmed from a dispute concerning Amruth Bhandari’s sister. The accused allegedly confronted Santosh A. Amin and his companions – Manjunath Salian alias Manju Kola, Dhanush, Lathish, and Varun – who were present on the beach. The confrontation escalated rapidly, and reports indicate that Manju Kola was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault.

The complaint filed with the Malpe Police Station alleges that Pragnesh, one of the accused, brandished a knife and, with the intent to cause lethal harm, stabbed Manju Kola on the left side of his abdomen. The attack resulted in severe bleeding injuries. Furthermore, Varun and Lathish were also reportedly assaulted with a knife. When Santosh, Dhanush, and other individuals intervened, the accused allegedly physically assaulted them, resorting to kicking and issuing threats before fleeing the scene.

A formal case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Eeranna Shiragumpi. The arrested individuals are slated to be presented before the court.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Udupi DySP Belliappa and Malpe CPI Ramachandra Nayak. Head Constable Adarsh of Malpe Police Station provided crucial assistance throughout the investigation. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted to ensure justice is served in this case.