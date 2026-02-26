Four-Day Mega Bible Convention Inaugurated at Cordel Church Grounds

Mangaluru: The Holy Cross Church grounds, Cordel, Kulshekar, became the venue for a significant spiritual gathering as the four-day Mega Bible Convention commenced on February 26th. The convention, centered around the theme ‘The Word of Christ dwells among you,’ is an initiative of the Mangalore Diocese Charismatic Service Communion, organized in collaboration with the Commission for Bible of the Diocese of Mangaluru. The event is scheduled to continue until March 1st.

The inaugural day commenced with a procession honoring the Holy Bible. The Bible was ceremoniously carried to the altar, placed at the center, and adorned with a garland by Msgr. Maxim Noronha. Subsequently, Msgr. Maxim Noronha, accompanied by a group of priests, presided over the hoisting of the Convention flag, officially marking the beginning of the event. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Msgr. Maxim Noronha, alongside the attending priests, concelebrated the Holy Mass.

The Mega Bible Convention is envisioned as a platform for spiritual growth and enhanced comprehension of biblical principles. Throughout the four-day convention, attendees can anticipate a program encompassing talks, workshops, and prayer sessions. Organizers expect a substantial turnout from across the Mangalore Diocese and neighboring regions. The event welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds seeking to deepen their faith and engage with the Holy Scriptures. The convention aims to provide a supportive environment for attendees to explore and strengthen their understanding of Christian teachings.