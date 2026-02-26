KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar, Mangaluru, Launches Sunday OPD for Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar, Mangaluru, has announced the commencement of its Sunday Outpatient Department (OPD) services, effective March 1, 2026. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance accessibility to quality medical consultations for individuals with constraints on weekday availability. The Sunday OPD will operate every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, offering a range of medical consultations and diagnostic support, including laboratory and radiology services.

The introduction of Sunday OPD services addresses the increasing demand for flexible healthcare solutions, particularly for working professionals, students, senior citizens, and families who may encounter difficulties visiting the hospital during regular weekday hours. This initiative aims to eliminate the need for patients to postpone essential medical treatment until the following Monday.

Recognizing the growing challenges individuals face in balancing work and personal commitments with their healthcare needs, KMC Hospital seeks to bridge the gap by offering OPD services on Sundays. This approach encourages timely medical attention without disrupting established daily routines. The Sunday OPD will provide access to key medical specialties, including General Medicine, Ear, Nose, Throat, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Neurology, Cosmetology & Aesthetics. Furthermore, essential diagnostic facilities will be available to ensure continuity of care and prompt medical intervention for concerns that necessitate immediate attention.

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, commented on the launch, stating, “Healthcare needs do not adhere to a calendar. With the introduction of our Sunday OPD services from March 1, we aim to enhance convenience and accessibility for our community. This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to patient-centric care, ensuring the availability of quality medical services when they are most needed.”

For appointments and further information, individuals are encouraged to contact 1800 102 5555.

About Manipal Hospitals:

Manipal Hospitals, a pioneer in the Indian healthcare landscape, stands as a leading healthcare provider, serving over 7 million patients annually. The organization is committed to delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal’s integrated network encompasses a pan-India presence with 38 hospitals across 19 cities, featuring a capacity of over 10,500 beds. The organization boasts a talented pool of over 7,200 doctors and an employee strength exceeding 20,500.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care to a diverse patient base from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals holds accreditations from NABH and AAHRPP. Furthermore, the majority of hospitals within its network are accredited by NABL, ER, and Blood Bank, and are recognized for Nursing Excellence.



