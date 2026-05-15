Ex-K’taka CM Bommai questions Siddaramaiah govt’s hijab decision, cites new trends in Saudi Arabia

Bengaluru: BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday strongly criticised the Siddaramaiah government’s decision to permit hijabs in schools, terming it an “irresponsible appeasement-driven decision” that could create division among students on religious grounds.

In a press statement, referring to global developments on the issue, Bommai claimed that in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, women and girls are increasingly moving away from wearing hijabs in their daily lives. “At such a time, bringing a law in Karnataka that pushes girls backwards is inappropriate,” he stated.

He further alleged that the state government itself has created unnecessary controversy through legal means and said such actions do not suit a responsible and civil government.

“This is not responsible governance. It is an extremely irresponsible decision,” Bommai added.

Bommai said the government had issued the order despite there being no public demand and at a time when the education system was functioning peacefully. He alleged that the move would lead to discrimination and unrest among children based on religion.

“The government has issued this order to encourage appeasement politics and create divisions among students on religious grounds. If the order is not withdrawn, the government itself will be responsible for any anxiety and discrimination that may arise among students in the future,” he warned.

Bommai recalled that during his tenure, the government had issued a clarification order under the 1980 School Uniform Rules, which was later upheld by the Karnataka High Court. He noted that the matter had also reached the Supreme Court, where a split verdict was delivered, and the case is still pending before the apex court.

“Even while the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the government is once again creating an atmosphere of division and anxiety among children,” he alleged.

Accusing the Congress-led government of mismanaging the education system, Bommai said the state government lacked a clear educational policy and was facing issues such as a shortage of teachers and declining academic standards.

“The government has enough important work to focus on. Instead, it has chosen to issue this kind of order. The government must explain why it has suddenly made this decision. Other than appeasement politics, nothing else is visible in this move,” he said.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its February 5, 2022, order on school and college uniforms and issued fresh guidelines permitting students to wear “limited traditional and faith-based symbols” along with prescribed uniforms in educational institutions across the state, permitting the wearing of hijabs, sacred threads, turban, and other religious symbols, stirring a huge controversy.