Four killed as car hits truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Jaipur: Four people were killed, and one was injured after a speeding car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near pillar number 193 in the Paparda police station area around 5.30 a.m. The impact was so severe that the car became lodged under the truck and was dragged for nearly eight kilometres along the expressway.

The occupants were trapped inside the mangled vehicle, and police had to make strenuous efforts to retrieve the bodies.

According to DSP Deepak Meena of Nangal Rajawatan (Dausa), five pilgrims from Noida were travelling in the car and were returning home after visiting the Mahakal temple in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Gupta (35), Paras Agarwal (35), Prince Gupta (23), and Vikram Singh (30), all residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The fifth passenger, Brijmohan Gupta, who was seated in the rear of the car, sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to the district hospital in Dausa.

The car, bearing a Haryana registration number, was travelling from Lalsot towards Delhi when it collided with the truck near Aluda village in the Rahuwas police station area. Due to the high speed, the front portion of the car was completely crushed and got stuck under the truck.

Officials from Paparda police station said the truck driver did not immediately realise the collision, resulting in the car being dragged into the jurisdiction of the police station. Police, along with the expressway rescue team, reached the spot and separated the car from the truck after considerable effort.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary, and post-mortem procedures are underway. Traffic on the expressway was disrupted for some time following the accident. Normal movement was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road. Police said that further investigation is in progress in the case.