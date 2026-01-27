Punjab tableau honours Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy at R-Day parade

New Delhi: Punjab’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path offered a deeply moving tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, blending spirituality, history and artistic expression into a powerful visual narrative. The presentation commemorated 350 years of the Guru’s martyrdom and highlighted his timeless message of courage, religious freedom and compassion for all.

The tableau was designed to depict Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and ideals through striking symbolic elements. At its centre stood a sculpted hand illuminated with a divine glow, symbolising fearlessness, mercy and the Guru’s unwavering commitment to protecting human dignity. Hovering above was the sacred phrase “Ek Onkar” (God is One), presented in a revolving form to convey the eternal and universal essence of Sikh philosophy.

According to Khalsa Vox, a flowing banner bearing the words “Hind Di Chadar” — a title bestowed upon Guru Tegh Bahadur for his selfless defence of oppressed communities — draped across the central structure. This element underscored his historic role as a protector of religious freedom and a shield for those persecuted for their beliefs.

The rear section of the tableau recreated a tranquil spiritual atmosphere. Raagi Singhs were shown performing Shabad Kirtan, filling the scene with devotional resonance. The backdrop featured the revered Khanda Sahib monument, adding to the sacred ambience. The display also reflected the historic square near Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where devotional singing continues daily in remembrance of the Guru’s supreme sacrifice.

A prominent replica of Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib marked the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur embraced martyrdom. The side panels honoured his devoted companions — Bhai Mati Dass, Bhai Sati Dass and Bhai Dyala — whose steadfast faith and courage in the face of death stand as powerful examples of devotion and moral strength.

Through this evocative tableau, Punjab showcased a spiritual legacy that rises above religious and regional boundaries. The display reminded spectators that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s ideals of justice, tolerance and freedom of belief continue to inspire humanity, encouraging generations to stand for truth, compassion and the rights of others.