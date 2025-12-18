Four Mobile Phones Recovered from Mangaluru Jail After Inmate Clashes

Mangaluru: Authorities have recovered four mobile phones from within the Mangaluru District Jail following a reported clash between two groups of inmates. The incident prompted a large-scale police response to restore order within the facility.

According to official statements, Jail Superintendent Sharanabasappa initiated a surprise inspection on Monday. During this inspection, several undertrial prisoners allegedly obstructed the Superintendent from carrying out his official duties. Later the same day, a subsequent surprise inspection was conducted following the initial obstruction.

In the evening hours, a significant disturbance erupted as inmates reportedly engaged in disruptive behavior, including loud vocalizations and attempts to damage the iron gates separating prison blocks ‘A’ and ‘B’.

In response to the escalating situation, the Mangaluru City Police, in conjunction with the Special Task Force and local police personnel, were dispatched to the jail premises. Law enforcement agencies successfully quelled the disturbance and regained control of the affected areas.

A thorough search of the prison barracks following the restoration of order led to the discovery of four mobile phones concealed within two separate cell blocks.

A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed the identities of multiple inmates allegedly involved in obstructing official duties during the aforementioned disturbance. The inmates identified as being involved in the unrest include Moyiddin Farad, Sarfaraz, Mohammed Altaf, Imtiyaz, Abdul Nouzeed, Mohammed Sayil Akram, and Mohammed Hanif from ‘A’ Block, and Latesh Jogi, Manjunath, Murugan, Sachin Talapadi, Tushar Ameen, Shabarish, Gururaj, and Sumanth from ‘B’ Block.

Based on the evidence gathered, a formal case has been registered against the implicated inmates at the Barke Police Station. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including the source of the mobile phones and the full extent of the inmates’ involvement in the disturbance and obstruction of official duties. The investigation is ongoing.