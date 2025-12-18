Mangaluru: Court Imposes Fine on Driver for Negligent Driving Resulting in Pedestrian Injuries

Mangaluru: The court in Mangaluru has fined a car driver Rs 8,500 for negligent driving that injured two pedestrians. Judge Fawaz P. A. of the JMFC 8th Court delivered the judgment on December 15, 2023.

The accused, identified as M. Srikrishna, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred on December 24, 2023. According to the prosecution, Srikrishna was driving a car on the road leading from Padil to Bikarnakatte when the accident occurred. It was alleged that Srikrishna attempted to overtake a scooter from the left side and, in doing so, drove the car negligently towards the extreme left edge of the road. This resulted in a collision with two pedestrians, who sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact.

Further compounding the severity of the offense, it was revealed that Srikrishna’s driving license had expired at the time of the accident. Moreover, the vehicle he was operating lacked a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, indicating a lapse in regulatory compliance.

The investigation into the incident was initiated by Eshwar Swamy, the then Sub-Inspector of Traffic East Police Station, who conducted the initial phase of the inquiry. The investigation was subsequently completed by Sub-Inspector Y. N. Chandramma, who filed the charge sheet against the accused.

During the trial, Assistant Public Prosecutor Geetha Rai examined the witnesses on behalf of the prosecution. Assistant Public Prosecutor Aaron D’Souza, representing Vittla, presented the arguments in the case, advocating for the conviction of the accused based on the evidence presented.

Following a comprehensive review of the evidence and testimonies, Judge Fawaz P. A. ruled in favor of the prosecution, holding M. Srikrishna accountable for negligent driving and imposing a fine of Rs 8,500.