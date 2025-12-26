Free Health Check-up, Eye Test and Blood Donation Camp in Vamanjoor on December 28

Mangaluru: The Anti-Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF), Mangaluru, in association with Lions Club Kadri Hills, Swarayana Melodies, and the Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Association, will organise a Free Health Check-up, Eye Test, and Blood Donation Camp at the DK Higher Primary School, Tiruvail, Vamanjoor, on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The camp will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

A specialised medical team from AJ Institute of Medical Sciences (AJIMS) and AJ Hospital and Research Centre (AJHRC) will conduct comprehensive health check-ups, eye examinations, and blood donation services. The camp is open to the general public, including schoolchildren, parents, autorickshaw drivers and owners, other commercial vehicle operators, and residents of the surrounding localities.

The health check-up will include pulmonary function tests (PFT), heart examinations through ECG, and random blood sugar (RBS) tests. Following eye examinations, patients found eligible will be referred for free cataract treatment and provided free spectacles, based on medical recommendations. The medical team will also include physicians and gynaecologists who will offer expert consultation and guidance.

The organisers have appealed to the public to make use of this opportunity and participate in large numbers to benefit from the healthcare services being offered.

Founded in 2014, APD Foundation has spearheaded air quality monitoring and highlighted its public health impact, particularly on outdoor workers such as police personnel, public transport operators, and street vendors, while contributing to key initiatives in Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

For further details, contact: Tukaram Poojary: 9844729616; Lion Hariprasad: 9035956319