Udupi: Young Man Dies in Scooter Accident Near Shirva

Udupi: A 23-year-old man, identified as Jaswin D’Souza, has died following a scooter accident in Mudrangady near Shirva on Friday morning. D’Souza, a resident of Agar Dande, Mudrangady, succumbed to his injuries sustained when his two-wheeler collided with a road divider.

According to preliminary police reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday within the Mudrangady town limits. D’Souza had reportedly been at a private event that extended into the late hours of Thursday. While en route home on his scooter, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with the roadside divider.

The impact of the crash caused D’Souza to suffer severe injuries. Local residents responded swiftly, providing immediate assistance and transporting him to Manipal Hospital. Despite their efforts, D’Souza was pronounced dead en route to the medical facility.

The Shirva Police Station has registered a case concerning the incident, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are working to ascertain the factors that contributed to D’Souza’s loss of control of the scooter.