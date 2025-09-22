Mother Chamundeshwari herself invited me to her abode, Dusshera a moment of inclusion: Banu Mushtaq

Mysuru: Booker awardee and activist Banu Mushtaq, after inaugurating the historic Dusshera festival on Monday, said that she felt that Mother Chamundeshwari “herself has invited me to her abode” as she said that Dusshera is not just a festival, “it is the pulse of this land”, “a moment of inclusion for all”, and “a fair of integrity”.

Addressing the gathering atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, Mushtaq said: “I am inaugurating the grand Dusshera festival today with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. Earlier, I had mentioned that one of my close friends had taken a vow at the Chamundi temple. When I received the government’s invitation to inaugurate Dusshera, I felt that Mother Chamundeshwari herself was inviting me through the government of Karnataka.”

“In this regard, despite all impediments and the creation of a historical situation in the state, Mother Chamundi has ensured that I stand before you all today,” she added.

“This is the most precious moment of my life, to be here with you all in this significant, sacred moment, under the shadow of Mother Chamundi. Dusshera is not just a festival; it is the pulse of this land. It is a festival of culture, a moment of inclusion for all, and a fair of integrity,” she reiterated.

Mushtaq stressed that all those born in this land have “ownership, responsibility, and cherished memories”. “This festival recalls the heritage of the Mysuru kings, the culture, and the large-heartedness of the Kannada land and language. Culture stands for the celebration of different voices. It carries the fragrance of integrity. Dusshera is the celebration of our culture as a whole.”

“As far as I know, the Urdu-speaking people of Mysuru have given their own names in Urdu to all the days of Navratri. They call Vijaya Dashami ‘Silingan.’ This too has become part of their culture and literature. No one is different; this is an occasion celebrated by everyone,” she said.

Recalling that her uncle, Sipayi Mohammad Ghouse, served as a personal guard to the Mysuru king, she said: “I feel proud of this. There were many personal guards, but the erstwhile Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar placed his trust in a Muslim without suspicion, appointing him as his personal guard.”

Terming culture “a bridge that joins hearts”, she said that it does not spread hatred, and its aim is to spread love. “Our beliefs and way of life are confined to our homes. We are always for life. The culture of this land is a mindset of inclusiveness.”

“Today, the whole world is moving toward war. When hatred and bloodshed have become the norm, Mysuru Dusshera reminds us that this state is a land of harmony and peace, a garden of all religions,” she maintained.

“Let us respect democratic values and all cultures. Let the fragrance of integrity spread from this land to other parts of the world. May the strength of Goddess Chamundeshwari guide us all. Mother Chamundi stands for courage and empathy; let her destroy hatred and intolerance,” she underlined.

Mushtaq said that she wishes that Dusshera should not be confined to Mysuru, this state, or even this nation. “It should ignite the light of peace, empathy, and justice. Life has taught me many lessons. My stand is always for life – it is like the shadow under a tree. We must build life not with guns but with ‘letters’, not with hatred but with ‘love’,” she appealed.

“Democracy is not just a system; it stands for values. It is about respecting every voice and interacting meaningfully with the lives of others. It is our duty to uphold it. We are all one—just as the sky does not separate anyone, and the earth embraces all. It is humans who create borders; we must erase them. Let Dusshera light up hearts across the world,” she emphasised.

“Goddess Chamundi reflects the enormous strength of women. She represents the invincible spirit of womanhood. Women do not stand only for motherhood and gentleness; they also embody the struggle against injustice. I draw inspiration from her,” she stated.

“Looking at history, the vision of erstwhile king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar becomes relevant. He cherished the idea of distributing resources – political, economic, and social power. Resources multiply when they are shared,” she added.

“Let everyone have an equal share, and let the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar enlighten all hearts. I have attended hundreds of programmes, lit hundreds of ceremonial lamps, and received garlands many times. I also take ‘Mangalarati.’ My biography, ‘Booker Banu’, will be released tomorrow (Tuesday), where I have shared my experiences and interactions with Hindu traditions and people,” Banu Mushtaq said.

“I thank Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for inviting me to inaugurate Dusshera despite all challenges, and for extending his moral support,” she said.

Later, speaking to the media about her controversial remarks on Hindu traditions and the Kannada flag, Mushtaq clarified: “Whether I perform Namaz or my relationship with God is personal. Religious practices have always remained confined to my home. I respect all religions and hold them in the highest regard. People should understand my statements in their entirety by watching the full video. My request to the media is not to distort my words by showing only one clipped portion.”



