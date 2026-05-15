‘Fuel prices in India haven’t surged as drastically as elsewhere’: NDA leaders defend petrol, diesel price hike amid global crisis

New Delhi: NDA leaders on Friday defended the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, attributing the move to extraordinary global circumstances arising from ongoing geopolitical conflicts and rising crude oil prices across international markets.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the impact of global conflicts on energy markets was being felt worldwide, but India had managed to keep the burden on citizens comparatively low.

“Across the world, due to wars involving America, Iran, and Israel, there is pressure on the prices of oil, diesel, and gas. Fuel and gas prices have increased significantly worldwide. In India, however, petrol and diesel prices have increased by only three rupees…India has adopted a policy to ensure that the burden on the public remains low…” Hussain told IANS.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, also termed the decision a compelled step under difficult international conditions.

“It is something that everyone should understand that the government has taken this step under extreme compulsion and difficult circumstances. Prices of petroleum products are rising across the world, and because of this, inflation is increasing globally. Everyone knows the reason behind this situation. There is a war going on in the Gulf region, from where petroleum supplies come…” he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav stated that the government was monitoring the situation closely and taking measures to minimise public hardship.

“There has been an increase in fuel prices due to the ongoing global situation. The government and related agencies are making efforts to provide relief to the public. While there is a crisis and impact on people is unavoidable, India has petroleum reserves, which are being closely monitored, and steps are being considered to manage the situation…” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana highlighted the impact of international tensions on crude oil markets and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies for limiting the rise in domestic fuel prices.

“For the past few months, the international situation has been quite challenging, especially with the war between Iran and the United States. This has affected the entire world. We’ve seen that even in developed nations like the US, crude oil prices have doubled. It is due to the economic vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, that despite these global pressures, fuel prices in India haven’t surged as drastically as elsewhere,” Mahana said.

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana also defended the government’s handling of the crisis.

“If you look at our surrounding neighbouring countries, prices have increased by 25 per cent in some places, 40 per cent in others, and 30 per cent elsewhere. It is only because of Prime Minister Modi that this has been managed. With the support of the entire Cabinet, especially the Energy Minister who looks after gas and related sectors, this is a major example of PM Modi’s management that the burden on the people has not been allowed to increase,” he said.

The statements come amid rising political debate over fuel prices following recent revisions linked to global crude oil volatility and supply disruptions caused by tensions in West Asia.