Gangolli Police Arrest Two Suspects in Attempted Cattle Theft

Kundapur: The Gangolli Police have successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of attempting to steal cattle on July 6th. The suspects have been identified as Naufal (23), a resident of Honnala, Brahmavar-Baikady, and Nishad (23), from Mavinakatte, Gulvadi.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 4:00 AM near the Nada Gram Panchayat. It is alleged that three individuals arrived at the location in a white vehicle and were seen trying to load cattle, which were resting near Shan Medical in Nada. When the suspects noticed another vehicle approaching, they reportedly abandoned their attempt and fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations by law enforcement suggest that the suspects intended to unlawfully take the cattle. As a result, a formal case was registered at the Gangolli Police Station to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident.

To ensure a prompt response to the crime, a special team was formed within the Gangolli Police Station. This team’s diligent efforts led to the arrest of the two suspects, who were subsequently presented in court to face charges related to the attempted theft.

In addition to the arrests, authorities have impounded the vehicle used in the crime, a Swift car valued at approximately Rs. 500,000. Two mobile phones, valued at a combined total of Rs. 9,000, were also confiscated from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities actively pursuing additional leads and potential accomplices involved in the attempted cattle theft.