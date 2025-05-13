Goa: Silver Jubilee Celebration of Srs. Rita Fernandes and Alzira D’Souza SFN

Goa: The Silver Jubilee of Srs. Rita Fernandes and Alzira D’Souza, members of the Congregation of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Sancoale, was celebrated with great joy and thanksgiving at St. Alex Church, Calangute, on 12 May 2025 at 4 PM. The celebration, centered around the theme “Twenty-five years with Jesus, a journey of hope, thanksgiving to God,” was a profound expression of gratitude and reflection on their faithful service and spiritual journey.

The Eucharistic celebration was presided over by His Lordship Simiao Purificação Fernandes, along with 18 concelebrating priests, marking the significance of the occasion with solemnity and grace.

In his homily, His Lordship eloquently reflected on the Jubilarians’ milestone, emphasizing the transformative power of love and selfless service. He movingly recalled the story of Mother Teresa, who found a destitute person in the gutters, cleansed with care, and witnessed a profound transformation – the individual, once a beggar, declaring, “I came as a beggar, but now I will die as an angel.” This powerful anecdote deeply resonated with the congregation, reinforcing the spiritual mission of the Jubilarians.

Directly addressing Srs. Rita and Alzira, His Lordship beautifully intertwined the last two letters of their names—”Ta” and “Ra”—declaring them true stars, shining through their dedication and unwavering service. He elaborated on the profound significance of this acronym:

T – Thanksgiving

A – Appreciation

R – Reverence

A – Apostolate, signifying their enduring commitment to mission and evangelization

His Lordship further linked their journey of faith to the Emmaus experience, drawing parallels to how the Jubilarians have walked with Christ, sometimes in uncertainty, yet always led by His presence. Just as the disciples recognized Him in their journey, Srs. Rita and Alzira have spent 25 years serving, discovering, and deepening their faith, echoing the Emmaus moment of realization and thanksgiving.

Following Communion, Sr. Alzira took a moment to express her deep gratitude, offering a prayer of thanksgiving to God for the graces received throughout her journey. Her words reflected a profound sense of trust, faith, and gratitude, to God for his constant companionship.

Before the final blessing, Sr. Rita stepped forward to offer her heartfelt appreciation to His Lordship, the clergy, parents, the congregation, and the gathered faithful. She recognized the guiding presence of God, and the support of her sisters and friends, which had strengthened their commitment. With humility and joy, she thanked everyone for making the celebration a moment of spiritual renewal and joyous fellowship.

The Thanksgiving continued with a joyful and heartfelt gathering with cake-cutting, warm wishes, and a beautiful rendition of the traditional Goan Mando composed and sung by the parishioners of Calangute honouring the Jubilarians, enriching the occasion with cultural depth and vibrancy.

The event was meticulously coordinated, with Sr. Precilla leading the commentary, ensuring a seamless flow of celebrations. The parish choir uplifted the spiritual atmosphere with melodious hymns, encouraging wholehearted participation.

In the absence of the Parish Priest, Fr. Jovito D Costa, the curate conveyed warm wishes and prayers, reaffirming the parish’s appreciation for the Jubilarians’ dedicated service to the community.

The parishioners of Usgao and Sanguem, as a mark of appreciation and gratitude, expressed their deep admiration, saying, “We came to show our love for the selfless services sisters render to the Church.” Their words of love and gratitude reflected the wider impact of the Jubilarians’ dedicated mission and unwavering commitment.

Sr. Rita’s brother Felix Fernandes, shared his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging God’s countless blessings upon his sister and expressing appreciation for the congregation’s support in celebrating this significant milestone. His words echoed a sense of family pride and spiritual joy, marking the occasion as one of collective thanksgiving and reflection. He deeply valued his sister’s warm and engaging interactions with people, recognizing her ability to foster meaningful connections and uplift those around her with kindness and sincerity.

The Silver Jubilee celebration of Srs. Rita and Alzira was a moment of deep spiritual reflection, heartfelt appreciation, and joyous communion, serving as a powerful witness to their faith-filled journey and the unwavering love of Christ that guides their mission. It stood as a reminder of their commitment to religious life, their years of dedicated service, and the grace that continues to inspire them as they walk forward in faith.

by Sr. Molly Fernandes sfn



