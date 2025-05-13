Yenepoya Nursing College Commemorates International Nurses Day 2025

Mangalore: Yenepoya Nursing College observed International Nurses Day on May 12th, 2025, at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore. The event celebrated the invaluable contributions of nurses to healthcare and highlighted the crucial role of clinical training in shaping competent and fulfilling nursing careers.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes to a portrait of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Dr. Sr. Judy, Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing Thumbey, served as the Chief Guest and delivered an address praising the compassionate and dedicated service of nurses. She likened nurses to a well-composed piano, emphasizing their rhythmic and coordinated role in the healthcare ecosystem.

Professor Lourdraj I, Principal of Yenepoya Physiotherapy College, the Guest of Honour, underscored the vital role of nurses in providing comprehensive and patient-centered care. He recognized nurses as an integral component of the nation’s economy, acknowledging their dedication and contribution to healthcare delivery.

In her presidential address, Dr. Leena KC, Dean of Yenepoya Nursing College, emphasized the significant role nurses play, particularly highlighting the urgent need for preparedness in emergency situations. Dr. KC stressed the importance of nurses earning respect and recognition through their commitment and expertise. Dr. Priya Aranha, Vice Principal, also graced the occasion with her presence.

The formal proceedings included a welcome address by Professor Shashikumar Jawadagi and a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Viji Prasad. The program was skillfully compered by Mrs. Pavithra, and Mr. Muneeb led the attendees in prayer.

Following the formal program, a panel discussion focused on the theme: “Competent Care, Fulfilling Careers: The Power of Clinical Training in Nursing.” Dr. Leena KC expertly moderated the discussion, featuring a diverse panel of experts including Dr. Priya Reshma Aranha, Vice Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, Dr. Hezil Reema Barboza, Ms. Renita Flavia Monteiro, Ms. Tenzin Norzom (BSc (N) Intern), Ms. KM Sathyadevi, Mrs. Noothan Laveena Lasrado, and Mr. Arun Canute D’Souza, all leaders from the Nursing department of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. The panel explored strategies for enhancing clinical training and fostering fulfilling career paths for nurses.

The day concluded with a series of vibrant cultural performances presented by the students and faculty of Yenepoya Nursing College, adding a festive and celebratory atmosphere to the event.



