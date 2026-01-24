Governor’s refusal to read address a challenge to democracy: CM Stalin in TN Assembly

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly entered the fifth day on Saturday of its ongoing session, with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin delivering a strong and detailed response during the discussion on the Governor’s address.

Replying to the debate, Stalin said he was constitutionally bound to respond to the Governor’s address and was therefore compelled to place the government’s position on record.

He asserted that Tamil Nadu and its people have “boundless respect for the nation and for patriotism” and rejected any attempt to question the State’s commitment to national values. “The Governor’s act of refusing to read the speech prepared by the elected government is nothing but a challenge to democracy,” the Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that this was not an isolated incident and alleged that for the last three years, the Governor had repeatedly walked out of the Assembly, citing the same reason, thereby undermining established constitutional conventions.

Stalin accused the Governor of acting against the spirit of the Constitution and said the office of the Governor was being demeaned by such conduct. “It is not the vision of Tamil Nadu that is flawed; it is the Governor’s vision that is distorted,” he remarked.

He also said that those lecturing the State on patriotism had never fought or struggled to learn what true patriotism meant.

Taking aim at the opposition, Stalin said that a government elected by the people and mandated to work for Tamil Nadu’s welfare was being unfairly portrayed as acting against the people.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam once again stayed away from the House during the Chief Minister’s reply.

Highlighting the legacy and governance model of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Stalin referred to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, saying he “lived for the people for five years” and laid the foundation for inclusive development.

Under the DMK government, Stalin said, over two lakh farmers had been provided with electricity connections, museums had been established at Keezhadi and Porunai to showcase Tamil civilisation, and memorials and statues had been built to honour major leaders.

He further said Tamil Nadu currently records the highest economic growth rate in the country and has emerged as one of India’s strongest economic performers. Citing official data, Stalin claimed that crime rates had declined compared to the previous AIADMK regime and that Tamil Nadu ranked second among Indian states in terms of tourist arrivals.

Emphasising social harmony, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had witnessed no communal clashes, caste-based violence, or incidents of mob lynching. “This is a state that stands for social justice, development, and democracy,” Stalin said, asserting that the government would continue to uphold constitutional values despite repeated provocations.