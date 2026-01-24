Kundapur Biker Dies in Head-On Collision with Bus

Kundapur: Vijay Devadiga, 26, of Saukuru, died Saturday morning in a head-on collision between his motorcycle and a private bus at the Shetrakatte curve near Kundapur.

According to reports, Vijay Devadiga, owner of a fast-food outlet in Trasi, was traveling from Trasi towards Saukuru. As he neared the Shetrakatte curve, he tried to overtake a private bus ahead of him. While overtaking, his motorcycle entered the opposite lane and crashed head-on into another private bus coming from the opposite direction.

The collision resulted in critical injuries to Devadiga, who succumbed to them immediately at the scene. Local authorities were promptly notified and arrived to conduct preliminary investigations.

The accident has had a profound impact on the local community, particularly as it occurred in proximity to the site of a recent major incident involving a tipper and a government bus. The recurrence of fatal accidents on the same stretch of road has amplified concerns among residents regarding road safety in the area. Authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the accident and consider measures to enhance safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.