Governor’s refusal to read govt-prepared speech would be betrayal of Constitution: K’taka govt

Bengaluru: Amid uncertainty over the Governor’s customary address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, the Siddaramaiah government has stated that any refusal by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to read the government-prepared speech would amount to a betrayal of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said, “As per Article 176 of the Indian Constitution, it is the duty of the Governor to deliver the address to the joint session. If, for any reason, the speech is not delivered, it would amount to a betrayal of the Constitution.”

Patil said, “When the Centre is doing injustice to the state in a federal system, we cannot remain silent. In this backdrop, we have prepared our speech, which reflects the policy and views of the government. The Constitution directs the Governor to read out the speech. We are confident that the Governor will address the session.”

When asked what would happen if the Governor chooses not to read the speech, Patil said, “The Constitution is the same for everyone. There is no separate Constitution for the Chief Minister, the Governor, the President, or the common man. Article 176 clearly lays down the Governor’s responsibility in this regard. Delivering the address is mandatory.”

“The Governor shall address the joint session. He must deliver the full text of the speech prepared by the government. This is his primary responsibility, and he is duty-bound under the Constitution of India,” he added.

Responding to allegations that the Congress-led government was politicising the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), Patil said those who have read the Act would not make such claims. “BJP leaders may say this, but when a law is enacted, its implications must be understood. As per Article 176, the Governor is duty-bound to address the joint session. If he refuses for any reason, it would amount to a betrayal of the Constitution,” he said.

When asked about the state government’s course of action if the Governor refuses to read out the speech, Minister Patil said that the matter would be decided later.

The tussle between the Congress-led government and the Governor in Karnataka is likely to deepen after the government decided not to delete the 11 paragraphs from the joint session address to be delivered by the Governor.

Sources said the state government is likely to approach the Supreme Court seeking directions for the Governor to read the speech prepared and handed over by the government.

Earlier, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot asked the state government to remove 11 paragraphs from the speech prepared by the state Cabinet.

On Wednesday, a delegation that met the Governor conveyed that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister, and a decision would be communicated to him.

The delegation headed by State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna met the Governor on Wednesday night at Lok Bhavan, following objections raised by him to certain paragraphs targeting the Centre over the enactment of the VB-G RAM G, and other issues.

Addressing the media after the meeting outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Minister Patil said that it is natural for the state government to criticise the injustices done to the state in the speech. “The speech also urges the Centre to reinstate MGNREGA. The Governor has certain reservations. We clarified that we are ready to provide clarifications and change certain things. However, he is suggesting the removal of 11 paragraphs. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and convey our decision to the Governor,” he said.