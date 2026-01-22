Forecast for rain, snow in J&K as Srinagar awaits season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: A nightlong cloud cover added to the chill blowing into the plains of the Valley on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir beginning on Thursday evening.

The MeT Department officials said two powerful Western Disturbances have reached J&K and will be active from January 22 to January 24, with the peak activity expected on January 23.

“Under the influence of these two powerful Western Disturbances, widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur, and the plains, including Srinagar city, could receive this season’s first snowfall.

“Another weather activity is expected around January 28 due to another Western Disturbance, but that is weaker than the current one,” the MeT officials said.

A Western Disturbance is an extratropical storm in the Mediterranean that brings rain/snow in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The prospects of a good Rabi crop in these countries depend on the activities of the Western Disturbance.

Traditionally known as the 40-day period of intense winter cold that brings heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, the ‘Chillai Kalan’ this year has disappointed Kashmiris because of the long spell of dry cold without much precipitation.

The Chillai Kalan ends in another eight days. This year’s Chillai Kalan has been marked with an increase in lung-related ailments attributed by doctors to dry cold air.

Srinagar city had minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.2 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.6, Batote 3.1, Banihal minus 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The MeT Department has cautioned tourists and transporters to plan their journey in light of the adverse weather advisory issued. The farmers have been advised to suspend farming activities during the period of inclement weather beginning this evening.