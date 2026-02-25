Govt’s capex push to catapult India as global construction equipment hub: HD Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday said the government’s allocation of Rs 12.2 lakh crore as capital expenditure (capex) in the Budget for 2026-27 would propel India’s construction equipment industry towards global leadership.

He underscored the critical role of a robust financing architecture in accelerating India’s infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions, while addressing the Annual Construction Equipment Finance Conclave in the national capital. The minister said, “India today stands as the world’s fourth-largest economy, and we are firmly on course to become the third-largest in the coming years. This growth trajectory is powered by infrastructure expansion, manufacturing depth and sustained capital investment.”

Kumaraswamy emphasised that the conclave’s theme, “Building a Resilient Infrastructure and Construction Equipment Financing Ecosystem: Towards Building Domestic Strength for Global Reach,” was both timely and strategically aligned with India’s growth trajectory.

Highlighting the Centre’s infrastructure thrust under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister noted that the government is building long-term industrial capacity alongside physical assets.

Kumaraswamy emphasised the proactive role of the Ministry of Heavy Industries in strengthening the construction equipment ecosystem through targeted policy interventions and incentive frameworks.

He noted that the Union Budget 2026–27 has reaffirmed the government’s commitment through a historic public capital expenditure allocation of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, describing it as a structural, multi-year push spanning highways, railways, logistics corridors, ports, renewable energy infrastructure and urban expansion.

The minister stressed that a resilient financing ecosystem would have multiplier effects across the economy. “A strong Construction Equipment financing ecosystem will not only strengthen manufacturers; it will empower contractors, MSMEs, logistics operators and infrastructure developers across the country,” he remarked.

Kumaraswamy called for collective action to position India as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing and financing.

The minister also drew attention to the proposed Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE), being steered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing of high-value and technologically advanced equipment.

“This initiative is designed to build strategic capability within the country and enable our manufacturers to scale with confidence, innovate with security and compete globally,” he observed.

Citing industry estimates, Kumaraswamy noted that the Indian Construction Equipment market is currently valued at around $9.5 billion and holds the potential to more than double by 2030. The sector recorded sales of over 1,40,000 units in FY25 and has set an ambitious target of evolving into a $25-billion market by the end of the decade.

He further highlighted the transformative impact of emerging technologies on the sector. “Automation, AI-enabled fleet management, predictive maintenance, and electric and hybrid construction equipment are redefining operational efficiency,” the Minister said, adding that government initiatives such as PM E-DRIVE are accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable industrial growth.