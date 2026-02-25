Nothing wrong in supporters seeking CM post for me; have proved my capability: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership tussle within the Congress party, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that there was nothing wrong with his supporters demanding the Chief Minister’s post for him. He claimed that he had proved beyond doubt that he is capable.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. When asked about demands that he be given an opportunity in case of a leadership change, as he hails from the Dalit community and has served twice as State Congress President, Parameshwara said, “If there is anything wrong in it, convey it to me, and I will rectify it.”

“I have repeatedly stated that this is not a matter to be discussed on the streets. Matters related to the selection or replacement of the Chief Minister will be discussed in closed-door meetings by the high command. Opinions have to be sought in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting,” he said.

“After weighing the pros and cons, the high command will take the final decision. This is the procedure at our party, and I have made statements in this regard many times. They may propose my name, but merely proposing my name or someone expressing their opinion will not change anything. However, no one can say that such a demand is wrong,” he added.

The minister said he was a disciplined soldier of the party, and “I will abide by the decision of the high command. If I make a statement before the media saying that I should become Chief Minister, will it happen? That would only lead to public discussion. The matter will be decided by the high command.”

Responding to claims by his supporters about his capability, Parameshwara said, “How many times do I need to prove my capability? I worked with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) for eight years. Could I have functioned without the capability? I helped bring the party to power twice. Would that have been possible without capability?”

“I have also served as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Can anyone function in that post without the capability? No one can question my capability. I have proved beyond doubt that I am capable. But decisions depend on circumstances and the party’s leadership,” he said.

He also stated that he had not met Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi or former Minister K.N. Rajanna and was unaware of their discussions.

Responding to Rajanna’s reported remarks that Parameshwara deserved recognition for his hard work, he said, “That is why I asked what is wrong with such a demand.”

Answering a question, Parameshwara said he would travel to Delhi when required. “Delhi is not new to me. I go whenever necessary. I do not need permission to visit Delhi. I run educational institutions and have worked with bodies such as the UGC and other authorities. If there is any official work related to the police department, I will make an official announcement and go,” he said.

“If I feel there is a need to discuss political matters with the high command, I will definitely go. I have also served in the party’s working committee and know the leaders there. If I want to meet Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, I will go to Delhi depending on their availability. If I want to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, I will meet him when he is in Bengaluru,” he added.