Guarantee schemes also form of development: Siddaramaiah​

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the government’s welfare schemes are themselves a form of development, and maintained that the state’s financial condition remains better than that of the Centre despite the expenditure on these schemes.​

He was speaking after inaugurating a bridge across the backwaters of the Bhadra reservoir, connecting Handuru village to Narasimharajapura in Chikkamagaluru district, and launching and laying the foundation for various development works, as well as distributing benefits to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that development projects worth Rs 36 crore, including the newly constructed bridge, were inaugurated on the day.​

He criticised the opposition for alleging that there were no funds for development and that the state treasury had been emptied due to guarantee schemes.​

“Despite implementing guarantee schemes, our government has successfully ensured development,” he said.​

Emphasising constitutional ideals, Siddaramaiah stated that building an equitable society is the vision of the Constitution. Referring to B. R. Ambedkar, he said Ambedkar had stressed that political freedom can succeed only when accompanied by economic, social, and educational freedom.

He added that opposition parties should understand this principle.​

Highlighting regional development, he noted that Narasimharajapura was named after the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, Narasimharaja Wodeyar.​

He said the newly inaugurated bridge was built following persistent efforts by the local MLA, and assured that the government would address other demands, including road widening, construction of a barrage-cum-bridge, and promotion of tourism.​

Accusing the Centre of neglecting the state, Siddaramaiah said that although Rs 5,300 crore was announced in the 2023–24 Union Budget for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project, the funds have not yet been released, amounting to injustice to the people of the state.​

He further claimed that while the BJP criticises Congress’s guarantee schemes in Karnataka, it is replicating similar initiatives in other states.

The Chief Minister said the state government has so far spent Rs 1.30 lakh crore on guarantee schemes and reiterated that Karnataka’s financial position is stronger than the Centre’s.​

Regarding economic indicators, he stated that while the national GDP growth rate is 7.14 per cent, Karnataka’s is 8.1 per cent. He also alleged that the country’s total debt has increased from Rs 53.11 lakh crore to Rs 218 lakh crore during the tenure of PM Modi.​

He asserted that Karnataka’s economic growth has outpaced that of the Centre and that the state remains compliant with fiscal responsibility norms.​

Responding to criticism from BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra, who had demanded a white paper on the state’s finances, Siddaramaiah said such statements were made without understanding the budget and were aimed at publicity.​

He also accused the Centre of failing to release funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, thereby disadvantaging the state.​

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister said that while the Prime Minister had failed to fulfil his promises, the Congress government in Karnataka had delivered on its commitments, including the implementation of guarantee schemes, and urged people not to be misled by what he termed as the BJP’s propaganda.​