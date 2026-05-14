Rising PGVCL Bills in Rural Gujarat: What Consumers Need to Know

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited is adding connections faster than its metering infrastructure can keep up. In districts like Amreli, the result is billing anomalies that look like errors but often aren’t — and some that definitely are.

PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited) distributes electricity across western Gujarat, covering districts including Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Porbandar, and Bhavnagar. The utility serves over 80 lakh consumers across a geography that has seen rapid agricultural and rural residential expansion over the past decade. That expansion has been faster than the metering and distribution infrastructure supporting it, and in districts like Amreli, the gap between the number of active connections and the system’s capacity to read and bill them accurately is showing up in consumer bills.

Bajaj Pay, the BBPS-powered payment service on the Bajaj Finance online platform. Enter your consumer number, and it fetches the current outstanding directly from the utility system, with a confirmed receipt on payment. But first, here is what is driving the billing pressure in rural western Gujarat. For consumers who want to track their bill and pay without visiting a collection centre, one option that works across Gujarat is, the BBPS-powered payment service on the Bajaj Finance online platform. Enter your consumer number, and it fetches the current outstanding directly from the utility system, with a confirmed receipt on payment. But first, here is what is driving the billing pressure in rural western Gujarat.

Why rural expansion creates billing pressure

Adding a new electricity connection is a two-step process: physical installation of the meter and connection, and registration of that connection in the billing system. In rapidly expanding areas, the first step outpaces the second. New connections go live and start consuming power before the metering data feed is fully configured. During that window, the billing system defaults to estimated reads — using historical averages or neighbouring connection data as a proxy.

In a stable, long-established area, this rarely causes problems. In a district like Amreli, where agricultural electrification and new housing have added thousands of connections in a short period, the backlog of unregistered or partially registered meters creates a systemic estimated billing problem. Some consumers receive estimated bills for multiple cycles. Others receive bills that reflect a neighbour’s usage pattern rather than their own. The errors are not random — they cluster in the same areas and follow the same patterns.

The FAC factor in Gujarat

Even consumers in areas with accurate metering have seen bills rise, and the reason is the FAC — Fuel Adjustment Charge. Gujarat’s electricity grid faces high seasonal demand, particularly in summer when agricultural pumping and residential cooling run simultaneously. When that demand pushes procurement costs up, the FAC line on every consumer’s bill rises to reflect it. This is a legitimate statewide charge, set by the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) and applied uniformly across all consumers regardless of individual usage.

A household that used the same number of units this month as last month can still see a higher total bill if the FAC rate has been revised upward. Most consumers who see this assume something is wrong with their meter. Checking the FAC line first — before raising a complaint — avoids a wasted trip to the sub-division office.

What your bill is telling you

Use this table to identify which situation applies before deciding whether to accept the bill or dispute it:

What your bill shows Most likely cause What to do No dispute needed No dispute needed No dispute needed Units similar, total higher FAC (Fuel Adjustment Charge) has gone up. Gujarat’s grid demand rises sharply in summer months. The extra procurement cost is passed to all consumers through the FAC line. Check the FAC line and compare to last month. The difference explains the gap. No dispute needed. Fixed charge higher than expected Your sanctioned load may have been revised, or a tariff revision by GERC has changed the demand charge rate applicable to your consumer category. Check your consumer category on your bill. If it has changed without your knowledge, raise a query at your local PGVCL sub-division office. Worth investigating Worth investigating Worth investigating Units spiked, nothing changed

Bill marked ‘Estimated’. In Amreli and other rapidly expanding rural areas, meter reading schedules lag behind new connections. An estimated read based on a higher previous month can overstate usage significantly. ● Submit a self-reading

● Log in to https://www.pgvcl.com/ and submit a meter self-reading with a photograph. Or visit your sub-division office with the meter photo and bill copy. Raise a formal complaint Raise a formal complaint Raise a formal complaint Units spiked sharply

Actual reading, not estimated. No change at home. Possible meter fault or cross-connection — where a neighbouring connection shares metering infrastructure with yours. More common in areas with rapid new connections and older distribution equipment. ● Call 1800-233-155333

● Log a formal complaint and request a meter inspection. Note the complaint reference number. If unresolved in 30 days, escalate to GERC at https://gercin.org/.

PGVCL tariff rates and FAC charges are set by GERC and are subject to periodic revision. Current tariff orders are available at https://gercin.org/.

How to dispute a bill or submit a self-reading

● Log in to https://www.pgvcl.com/ with your consumer number. Your billing history across the last several months is visible here. A pattern of estimated reads or a unit spike that does not match your usage is the signal to act.

● To submit a self-reading, photograph your meter display clearly with the date visible. Upload it through the self-reading section on the portal or visit your nearest PGVCL sub-division office with the photograph and a copy of the disputed bill.

● For a meter inspection request, call the PGVCL customer care helpline at 19122 / 1800 233 155333 (toll-free) or visit your sub-division office. Log a formal complaint and note the reference number.

● If the complaint is not resolved within 30 days, escalate to the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission at https://gercin.org/.

Keep paying the billed amount during the dispute. Non-payment risks disconnection even with an active complaint. Confirmed adjustments are credited in the next billing cycle.

Paying your bill without a collection centre visit

In rural Gujarat, the nearest PGVCL collection centre can be a significant distance from home. Missed due dates, not because of inability to pay but because of access are common, and late payment surcharges add up quickly on top of already unpredictable bills.

PGVCL bill payment online through Bajaj Finance removes the distance problem entirely. The current outstanding fetches automatically by consumer number, the payment goes through via UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking at any hour, and a timestamped receipt is issued immediately. The month-by-month payment history is available in the app — useful if a billing dispute runs across multiple cycles and you need to show consistent on-time payment. Making youronline through Bajaj Finance removes the distance problem entirely. The current outstanding fetches automatically by consumer number, the payment goes through via UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking at any hour, and a timestamped receipt is issued immediately. The month-by-month payment history is available in the app — useful if a billing dispute runs across multiple cycles and you need to show consistent on-time payment.

How to pay your PGVCL electricity bill on Bajaj Finance

Same process on the website and the app (Google Play and App Store): Open the Bajaj Finance website or app (Google Play / App Store) and go to Bajaj Pay. Select Electricity and choose PGVCL as your provider. Enter your consumer number and tap Fetch Your Bill. Confirm the amount and tap Proceed to Pay. Pay via UPI, debit card, credit card, net banking, or e-wallet. Confirmation arrives immediately.

Rural expansion is good news for Gujarat’s electrification record. The metering infrastructure gap it creates is the part that lands on individual consumers as unexplained bill spikes. Knowing the difference between a FAC revision, an estimated read, and a genuine meter error — and knowing the exact steps to address each — is what turns a confusing bill into a solvable problem.