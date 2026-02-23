Gujarat sets record with over 1 lakh MSME certifications, Dy CM tells Assembly

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has certified a record 1,00,135 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), marking what the state government described as a significant milestone for the sector, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address during the eighth session of the Assembly, Sanghavi said the record certification, achieved on February 19, reflected the state’s sustained policy focus on industrial growth and entrepreneurship.

He informed that Gujarat has also been ranked a “Best Performer” for the fifth consecutive time in the national startup rankings, underscoring its position in enterprise development.

“The Governor’s address is not a mere formality but a sacred document reflecting our resolve to build a developed India through a developed Gujarat,” Sanghavi said, describing it as “Gujarat’s feedback of the past and roadmap for the future”.

Highlighting employment generation alongside MSME expansion, he said the government had announced a 10-year recruitment calendar to fill more than two lakh government posts between 2024 and 2033.

By December 2025, 72,128 young people had secured employment through 1,268 recruitment fairs conducted across the state.

On welfare measures, Sanghavi said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free food grains were being provided to 3.18 crore beneficiaries from 75 lakh families.

“The One Nation One Ration Card enables beneficiaries to access subsidised food grains anywhere in the country,” he said.

He added that more than 10 lakh permanent houses had been provided in Gujarat, with a target of 3.15 lakh additional houses this year.

In the health sector, 2.72 crore citizens are covered under the Ayushman Bharat–MA card scheme, entitling them to cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Referring to agriculture, Sanghavi said the state had moved from “tanker raj” to “Narmada raj”.

He said, “Under the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, farmers receive daytime electricity supply, while funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi are directly credited into the accounts of 60 lakh farmers.”

He added that a relief package of Rs 11,000 crore had recently been announced to support farmers affected by natural calamities.

He also criticised the Opposition’s approach, stating that while it believed in the “politics of protest”, the government followed the “politics of development”, and said Gujarat’s development journey would continue with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.