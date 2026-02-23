PUC Student Reported Missing in Udupi

Udupi: Authorities in Udupi district are currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Deepa Suresh Lamani, a 20-year-old student who has been reported missing since February 20th. Lamani, a second-year PUC (Pre-University Course) student, hails from Basavana Bagewadi taluk in the Vijayapura (Bijapur) district and was residing in a rented accommodation in Enagudde, Katapady, within the Kapu taluk. She is a student at a local college in Udupi.

According to the official complaint filed with the Kapu Police Station, Lamani had taken leave from her college on February 20th and departed from her residence. She has not been seen or heard from since, prompting her family to report her disappearance to the local authorities.

Deepa Suresh Lamani is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height, with a wheatish complexion and a medium build. She is fluent in Kannada, Lambani, and Hindi.

The Kapu Police Station has issued a press release urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating the missing student. Anyone with details regarding Deepa Suresh Lamani’s whereabouts is requested to contact the District Police Control Room at 0820-2526709 or 2526444, the Karkala Sub-Division DySP Office at 08258-231333, the Kapu Circle Inspector’s Office at 0820-2572333 (Mobile: 9480805431), or the Kapu Police Station SI Office at 0820-2551033 (Mobile: 9480805449).

The police are actively investigating the case and are appealing to the community for their assistance in ensuring Deepa Suresh Lamani’s safe return.



