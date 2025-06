Gunfight erupts between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: A gunfight started on Thursday between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that after suspicious movement was reported in the Basantgarh area of the district, security forces started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the area this morning.

“The security forces came under heavy automatic gunfire, which was returned, triggering an encounter which is now going on. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot,” officials said.

More details are awaited.

After the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 civilians in Baisaran meadow, security forces are on maximum alert in the union territory.

Additional companies of BSF, CRPF and SSB have been made available to Jammu and Kashmir to provide security to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that starts on July 3 and concludes on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

The pilgrims approach the cave shrine either through the longer, traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route to reach the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas.

A mock security drill was held successfully on Wednesday in all the districts through which the Yatris will pass to reach the cave shrine. All mountain tops are being dominated by the security forces to prevent the terrorists from moving to the hinterland and also to keep them at bay from carrying out any attacks in the hinterland.

In addition to the two base camps of Baltal in Ganderbaj district and Nunwan (Pahalgam) in Anantnag district, a number of transit camps have been set up on the two routes to the base camps.

The successful and peaceful conduct of this year’s Amarnath Yatra is a challenge faced by the security forces and the local police, as this Yatra is being held after India and Pakistan engaged in hostilities during which the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).