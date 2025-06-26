275 evacuated from Iran, people express gratitude to Indian govt for bringing them home

New Delhi: A total of 275 people — 272 Indian nationals and three Nepalese — arrived safely in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, on Thursday, as part of the Indian government’s ongoing Operation Sindhu.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the arrival and said this brings the total number of citizens repatriated from Iran to 3,426, amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Emotions ran high as relieved evacuees stepped onto Indian soil.

Sharing his experience, one Indian national told IANS, “We were in Mashhad. Five members of my family, including me, are very grateful to the Indian Embassy and the government of India for bringing us home safely. They did not leave us orphaned in a foreign country. No other country has done anything like this for its nationals.”

He further recalled how embassy officials patiently waited and searched for missing passengers before departure.

“A few people went missing, so the embassy officials even waited for two hours and searched for the missing. There is no one like our Indian government,” he added.

Another evacuee told IANS, “I sincerely thank the Indian government and the Embassy of India. Ever since the war started in Tehran, they have been in contact with every Indian, guiding us on how to handle the situation, what the current conditions are, and what their evacuation and repatriation plans would be.”

“I stand here with a heart full of gratitude and respect for the entire Indian Embassy and the Government of India for bringing us back home. I am truly thankful and will always remain grateful,” said another returnee, echoing the widespread appreciation among those evacuated.

“We are deeply grateful to them for taking such care of their fellow countrymen, for thinking about their people back home. They realised that our people were far away and in distress, and they stood by us,” one more evacuee told IANS.

Just a day earlier, on Wednesday, another flight carrying 296 Indians and four Nepalese nationals landed in India from Mashhad.

With tensions continuing in the region, Operation Sindhu, the Iran leg of which is wrapping up, remains a lifeline for hundreds of stranded citizens.