Gunshots fired at Delhi gym; Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘claims’ responsibility

New Delhi: A firing incident has been reported from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, where unidentified men opened fire at a gym, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday when two bike-borne assailants allegedly fired two rounds in the air outside the gym, ‘RK Fitness’, located on the Outer Ring Road in Paschim Vihar, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police added.

Officials said that a case has been registered in connection with the firing, and further investigations are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media, which is being verified by the Delhi Police.

“Today, there was a firing at a gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. I, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA) orchestrated this firing. I called him, and he ignored it, so I had to do this. If you don’t pick up next time, I’ll wipe you off the face of the earth, right at the gate of his gym, just like Nadir Shah was taken away. Someone else will be using his phone from now on,” the post read.

“Whoever is an enemy of Lawrence Bhai will remain an enemy for life. I am alive for my brother, and I believe in showing through actions, not just words,” it further added.

The post also mentioned the names of the Jitendra Gogi Mann group, the Hashim Baba group, and the Kala Rana group.

Meanwhile, recently, two gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in the United States.

A shootout reportedly broke out between two Indian-origin gangsters in the US, with claims suggesting that the two were killed during the gang war.