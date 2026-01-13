Rights body condemns custodial death of Awami League leader in Bangladesh, alleges medical negligence

Paris: A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the custodial death of renowned Bangladeshi musician and Awami League’s Cultural Secretary, Prolay Chaki in the Pabna district of Bangladesh, alleging medical negligence.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that even after the rapid deterioration of the physical condition of the Awami League leader, while in custody, his family was not informed in a timely manner, and there was serious negligence in ensuring necessary medical treatment.

Citing media reports and information obtained from sources, JMBF stated that Chaki passed away on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, on December 16, 2025, it stated that he was detained by the Detective Branch of the Bangladesh police from his residence in Pabna town and subsequently sent to jail after being arrested in a “politically motivated false case.”

According to the rights body, “Despite suffering from heart disease, the concerned prison authorities failed to provide him with the required specialised medical care and intensive care (CCU or equivalent).”

Asserting that Chaki’s death was caused by grave negligence and the failure to provide timely medical treatment by the prison authorities, the JMBF described the act as a clear violation of international human rights law.

Expressing concern over the incident, the rights body said, “Bangladesh is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (CAT). Under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules), it is the mandatory responsibility of the state to ensure timely, adequate, and specialised medical care for every prisoner equivalent to that available to the general population. In the case of Prolay Chaki, these rights were clearly violated.”

“The death of Prolay Chaki in custody is not a natural death; it is the result of deliberate negligence, irresponsibility, and structural failure on the part of the prison authorities. It clearly indicates institutional negligence, a lack of accountability, and systemic failure. The government must be held accountable for this death, as well as for every custodial death that has occurred in recent times, and the international community must step forward immediately,” said Robert John Paul Simon, Chief Advisor of JMBF and prominent French human rights activist.

The JMBF called on the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European Union, all international and regional human rights organisations, and foreign diplomatic missions stationed in Bangladesh to take the necessary measures to hold the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government accountable for the incident.