Hailstorm, strong winds batter MP; deaths reported, several injured

Bhopal: Nature unleashed its fury across Bhind district on Saturday as a sudden spell of fierce storms, torrential rain and severe hailstorms disrupted normal life, claiming two lives and injuring at least half a dozen people, including a female councillor.

Thick layers of hailstones blanketed fields and roads, turning rural areas into scenes of devastation. The unseasonal weather, triggered by a Western Disturbance, brought strong winds, lightning and hail as large as lemons and chickpeas in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhind.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for thunderstorms, hail and winds of up to 60–70 kmph in districts such as Bhind, with the conditions expected to persist.

In Madhi Jetpura village under Lahar tehsil in the Raun police station area, farmer Sanjay Singh Rajawat was killed instantly when he took shelter under a neem tree during the rain and hailstorm.

The tree or a lightning-related mishap proved fatal. The entire village plunged into mourning, with the victim’s family left inconsolable.

In the Mau region, a house wall collapsed amid strong winds and heavy rain, tragically crushing nine-year-old Ragini Yadav to death.

Around half a dozen others sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four people also lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the Seoni and Rewa districts.

This sudden shift in weather patterns has created an atmosphere of fear in rural areas.

A drop in temperature ranging from 2 to 7 degrees was recorded in several places, providing relief from the heat, yet the weather conditions remained hazardous.

In the Mihona region, a large tree crashed onto a house during the storm, causing a wall to collapse. Pooja Kushwah, councillor of Ward No. 2, was trapped in the debris and injured.

She was immediately taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment. In Machhand village, strong winds uprooted a neem tree that fell across the road.

A young man riding a motorcycle narrowly escaped injury while returning home from a shop. Elsewhere, a parked car was badly damaged when a tree fell on it.

Infrastructure also took a hit — a mobile tower tilted dangerously, raising fears of network disruption in the area. An electric pole toppled onto a fruit vendor’s cart, though the vendor escaped unhurt by moving away in time.

Several roads became waterlogged due to heavy rain, severely disrupting traffic and daily life. Hailstones covered fields like a white blanket, completely flattening standing crops ready for harvest and destroying harvested produce left in the open.

Farmers in the district suffered heavy financial losses, with months of hard work washed away in hours. The district administration and local authorities have begun assessing the damage. Relief and support measures for affected families, especially farmers, are expected to be announced soon.

This incident adds to the widespread impact of the recent Western Disturbance across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states, where unseasonal hail and rain have caused significant agricultural damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over several districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The districts likely to be affected include Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Maihar.

These areas may also experience gusty winds (30-50 kmph) along with thunderstorm activity as part of the ongoing active Western Disturbance affecting central India.

Residents in these districts, especially in rural and open areas, have been advised to stay indoors during such spells, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from electric poles and water bodies to prevent lightning-related mishaps. Farmers have also been urged to secure standing crops and harvested produce.

This weather pattern is expected to continue with varying intensity over the next couple of days before conditions gradually improve.