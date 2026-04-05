Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam rally

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and divisive politics, while asserting that the people of the state would hold him accountable.

Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Biswanath district, Rahul Gandhi alleged: “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt and the most communal Chief Minister in the country. He has betrayed and misled the people of Assam — the evidence is before the public.”

He further claimed that the people of Assam would not forgive what he described as corruption under the present regime, adding: “The people of Assam will never forgive his corruption — punishment is certain.”

In his address, the Congress leader also invoked the legacy of noted Assamese musician and icon Zubeen Garg, drawing a parallel between the artiste’s life and the ideological position of the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi said Garg had devoted his life to uniting people across communities and regions, and never engaged in divisive behaviour.

“Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam. He never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that — to spread love against hatred,” Rahul Gandhi said, presenting his party’s vision as one rooted in harmony and inclusiveness.

He accused the BJP-led government in Assam of fostering divisions among communities for political gains, arguing that such an approach runs contrary to the cultural ethos of the state. According to Gandhi, Assam’s identity has historically been shaped by coexistence and mutual respect, values he said are being undermined.

Stepping up his attack, Rahul Gandhi warned of legal consequences for the Chief Minister if the Congress comes to power in the state. “Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness,” he said.

The remarks come as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, with polling scheduled for April 9. The electoral contest has seen sharp exchanges between the BJP and the Congress, with both sides trading allegations over governance, corruption and political intent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle in the state.