Hassan Deputy Commissioner takes part in fire-walking ritual at Hasanamba temple; wins hearts

Hassan: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hassan district K.S. Latha Kumari won hearts by taking part in the daring fire-walking ritual at the famous Hasanamba Temple premises in Hassan city of Karnataka, on Thursday. Her participation in the ritual has drawn widespread appreciation from devotees, and the video of DC Latha Kumari walking over the burning coals has gone viral on social media.

The traditional ‘Kendotsava’ (fire-walking ritual) was held early on Thursday morning at the Hasanamba Temple premises following the conclusion of the public darshan of Goddess Hasanamba on Wednesday night.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Latha Kumari participated in the ritual by walking barefoot over the burning embers. The ‘Kendotsava’ ceremony was organised as part of the temple’s age-old traditions before closing the sanctum sanctorum of the Hasanamba Temple for the year.

At the historic Hasanamba Temple, devotees’ darshan concluded on Wednesday and the sanctum doors will be closed after performing final rituals. The doors will be reopened for devotees next year.

Before the closing of the sanctum doors, the Siddeshwara Swamy chariot festival and the traditional fire-walking ceremony were held with great devotion and celebration.

Latha Kumari after walking over the burning embers, told the media, “Seeing devotees carrying the sacred kalasha walk over the embers inspired me to do the same. I had never walked on fire before. Initially, I was afraid, but with faith in God, I folded my hands and walked. Nothing happened to me.”

Latha Kumari, who was clad in a pink ‘churidar’ was cheered on by a large number of devotees gathered in the premises of the temple. She was assisted by a senior devotee to cross the embers and after completing the walk on burning embers, she celebrated the occasion.

The historic Hasanamba festival, held for 13 days in Hassan district of Karnataka, concluded on Wednesday. About 26 lakh devotees, including celebrities, film actors, and prominent politicians from the state, visited the temple and had ‘darshan (a view)’ of the deity. Through the sale of special ‘darshan’ tickets and laddu prasad (sweetmeat offering), the temple authorities collected revenue amounting to Rs 20 crore.

The doors of the historic temple were opened on October 9 to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava. Devotees get an opportunity to view the deity only during this annual festival. For the rest of the year, the temple remains closed. An official statement regarding the exact number of devotees and total revenue is yet to be issued by the authorities.

The main “miracle” associated with the Hasanamba Temple is the preservation of offerings such as food and flowers, which remain fresh and unspoiled for the entire year after being placed inside when the temple is closed. The traditional lamp in front of the deity also remains lit during this period. The temple opens only for a few days during the Diwali season, and this preservation phenomenon is regarded as a testament to the goddess’s divine presence.