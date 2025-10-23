Kerala Nun Wins Hurdles Race Barefoot in Her Religious Habit

Kerala: Kerala nun Sister Sabina, once a national-level hurdler in her youth, claimed first place in the 55-plus category at the State Masters Athletics meet — decades after her last competition.

Dressed in her religious habit and running barefoot, Sister Sabina amazed spectators as she sprinted ahead and cleared the hurdles with ease. Her performance drew loud applause and cheers from the crowd as she crossed the finish line.

Originally from Ennappara in Kasaragod, Sister Sabina moved to Wayanad in 1993. Her athletic journey began in Class 9 when she started competing in hurdle races at the national level. She continued to excel in athletics through her college years, representing her university in various meets.

Later, she chose to focus on teaching and participated less in competitions. She currently serves as a physical education teacher at a school.

The recent race marked her final competition before retirement. “Next March, I am retiring from my role as a physical education teacher. I wanted to compete one last time before retiring, which is why I came to the State Masters meet,” she said.

Source: NDTV